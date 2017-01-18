6 Things To Do This Week

Townsend Opera’s ‘Our Town’
Thornton Wilder’s play about small-town America gets the operatic treatment in a new production from Townsend Opera. “Our Town” tackles life, death and morality in fictional Grover’s Corners. The turn-of-the-20th-century production features soprano Sarah Shafer as Emily Webb and tenor Jonas Hacker as George Gibbs, the couple whose lives though the years remind all to enjoy every moment they can.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, Foster Theater, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $24.50-$69.50
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Sunday Afternoons at CBS
The long-running Sunday Afternoons at CBS show continues its 25th season with a show featuring Patty Castillo Davis. The Modesto Area Music Association Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform with her band as well as singers Christian Magdaleno, Karmen Butler and Ava Frey. The show will celebrate women through songs about equality, peace, war, love, loss, family, women’s rights and immigration.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $25 general, $20 seniors/students, $10 for children
CALL: 209-571-6060
ONLINE: www.sundaysatcbs.com
Bacchus and Brew
Join Modesto Sunrise Rotary for its Irish-themed Bacchus and Brew fundraiser. The 24th annual event benefits the Modesto Sunrise Rotary Foundation, which helps many local service projects in the community. Festivities include a casino night, music, silent auction and live auction. Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine sampling are all included in the price of admission.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHERE: SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $25
CALL: 209-613-9498
ONLINE: modestosunriserotary.org/events
Modesto on Ice
Get your last glides in of the season. Downtown rink Modesto on Ice gives skaters one last weekend to play. The 70-foot-by-120-foot rink finishes out its second season in its spot next to Modesto Centre Plaza. The outdoor covered rink is offering skating and hockey lessons its final weekend as well. The rink includes a food court and seating area.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22
WHERE: Modesto on Ice, 1131 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12 adult, $10 children ages 3-10
CALL: 209-300-3693
ONLINE: www.modestoonice.com
‘Migrant Mother’
Modesto writer Ken White brings the city’s ties to the Great Depression into focus in the final weekend of his play “Migrant Mother.” The piece chronicles the meeting between photographer Dorothea Lange and the subject of her iconic photo, Florence Owens Thompson – who moved to Modesto after the Dust Bowl and lived out her days in the city. The show includes a lobby exhibit of work from area photographers titled “Framing Reality.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$20
CALL: 209-549-9341
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Heart of the Valley quilt show
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild of Modesto presents its 2017 Heart of the Valley Quilts and Textile Arts Show this weekend. The Central Valley’s largest quilt show will feature quilts, wearables, vendor displays and merchandise, demonstrations and more. This year’s featured quilt artists are Kathryn Sandner and Penni Barger. Special exhibits include artist interpretations, autumn quilts and visual coloring.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
TICKETS: $8 general, free age 12 and under
CALL: 209-848-6274
ONLINE: www.countrycrossroadsquilters.com
Marijke Rowland
