6 Things To Do This Week

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:40 Three injured when car hits Modesto Applebee's

2:59 MLK Day Service In Modesto

2:27 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson