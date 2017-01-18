In brief: ‘Star Wars’ fan film to debut at Art Hop

The Force is with the Merced Art Hop this weekend.
The community art series will premiere the locally made movie “Vectors,” a “Star Wars” fan film from Violette Films. Merced-based director Christopher Velazquez has imagined a stand-alone “Star Wars” short melding Stormtroopers and zombies. The project was a collaboration among Central Valley filmmakers, actors, artists, stuntmen and members of the 501st Legion, an Imperial costuming group.
The screening will include a “Star Wars”-themed display with props from the film, models and members of the 501st in costume. “Vectors” will screen multiple times during Merced Art Hop at the Multicultural Arts Center. Admission is free. The Hop, which will also include music, art, live performances and more, runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Merced. For more information, call 209-658-0661 or visit www.mercedarthop.org.
Family Friday Series
The Carnegie Arts Center returns with its Family Friday series in 2017 with a little help from Hercules.
The free family event will screen the Disney animated film “Hercules,” based on the story of the strongman and mythical Greek hero. The free screening will include popcorn and coloring pages of ancient Greek vases.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Arts Center in downtown Turlock. Admission is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Great Valley Museum gala
The Great Valley Museum has set a date and theme for its third annual gala.
The museum will hold its elegant fundraising event March 18 on-site at the Modesto Junior College West Campus. This year’s theme will be “Night on the Savanna.” Original Osterberg collection pieces from various savannas around the world on display during the event.
The evening includes a hosted wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres reception and dinner prepared by chef Hank Winkle of O’Brien’s Market. Individual gala tickets are $125. For more information, call 209-575-6196 or www.mjc.edu/gvm.
Ely Brothers
Get double the entertainment as the Ely Brothers bring their variety show home to Modesto.
The Modesto-raised twins have been performing together for 20 years. Their Modesto show will include tributes to Elvis, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and more. The brothers have performed together over the years as Doubletake.
The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Elks Lodge in Modesto. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit http://elybrothersshow.bpt.me.
Comments