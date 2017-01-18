Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“OUR TOWN” ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22
Townsend Opera stages Pulitzer Prize-winning play about everyday life in a small town. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Foster Family Theater. $24.50-$69.50.
THE ILLUSIONISTS ▪ Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 24-25
Spectacular showcases seven incredible illusionists. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$79.
“DIRTY DANCING” ▪ Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Stage production of film. 7 p.m. Jan. 31, 2 p.m. Feb. 1. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$89.
DESPERADO EAGLES TRIBUTE ▪ Thursday, Feb. 2
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $25-$55.
THE COMIC STRIPPERS ▪ Friday, Feb. 3
8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $20-$40.
BALLETBOYZ: “LIFE” ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $25-$45.
THE MIDTOWN MEN ▪ Saturday, Feb. 5
8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$79.
MANHATTAN TRANSFER MEETS TAKE 6 ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 7
7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$79.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY-ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216.
UKULELE CLASS ▪ Ongoing
6 p.m. Wednesdays. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sundays: Feb. 19, Parker & the Weis Guys; March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
COLUMBIA JAZZ SERIES ▪ Through Sunday, April 16
Sunday, Jan. 22, Big Band and Bongo; Feb. 3-4, Big Band Jazz Festival Weekend; March 3-4, “Legends of Jazz”; April 16, Latin Jazz with Mario Flores Band and Johnny Valdes. Columbia Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $100 full season; $15-$25 individual. 209-559-0565.
ELY BROTHERS ▪ Friday, Jan. 20
Tribute to Elvis, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and more. 8 p.m. Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto. $20. 800-838-3006.
SOURDOUGH SLIM’S WILD AND WOOLY REVUE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 21
Outrageous humor and song. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$24. 209-862-4490.
www.westsidetheatre.org.
PATTY CASTILLO DAVIS AND COMPADRES ▪ Sunday, Jan. 22
Patty Castillo Davis and group of women singers to celebrate women at Sunday Afternoons at CBS. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. 209-571-6060.
CARAVANSERAI ▪ Saturday, Jan. 28
Santana tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$24. 209-862-4490. www.westsidetheatre.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: MAMADOU & VANESSA ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Mamadou and Vanessa Sidibe perform music from the Wassoulou region of Mali in West Africa. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306.
www.modestounplugged.com.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: STRINGS ATTACHED ▪ Saturday, March 18
Cello and piano duet charged with a digital edge. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306.
www.modestounplugged.com.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: ARCHER & TRIPP ▪ Saturday, March 25
Samantha Archer and Jaron Tripp integrate unique instruments in “Acoustic Trance.” 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306.
www.modestounplugged.com.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: PETER DALDRY ▪ Saturday, April 8
Celtic folk contemporary style. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: PAINTED WOOD ▪ Saturday, May 20
Music that incorporates storytelling, opera, classic Israeli songwriting, and lyrics in English and Hebrew. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306.
www.modestounplugged.com.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: TRUE LIFE TRIO ▪ Saturday, June 17
Vocal harmonies and rhythms from Eastern Europe, America and beyond. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “ELLE” ▪ Through Wednesday, Jan. 25
Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a successful video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle’s life forever. $8-$10.
FILM: “20th CENTURY WOMEN” ▪ Friday, Jan. 27-Friday, Feb. 3
During the summer of 1979, a Santa Barbara single mom and boardinghouse landlord (Annette Bening) decides the best way she can parent her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann) is to enlist her young tenants to serve as role models in a changing world
FILM: “JACKIE” ▪ Through Tuesday, Jan. 31
Searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, as seen through the eyes of the iconic first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Natalie Portman). $8-$10.
SCHOOL MUSIC FUNDRAISER ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International and Modesto Teachers’ Association present an evening of food, wine, live Latin music and a screening of the documentary “The Landfill Harmonic.” The film follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, a musical group of kids who play instruments made entirely out of garbage. All proceeds will go to purchase and/or repair instruments band and orchestra programs in Modesto City Schools. Food and wine 6 p.m.; film 7 p.m. $25; free with donation of band or orchestra instrument.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE SHINING” ▪ Through Sunday, Jan. 22
Live stage adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel follows the story of Jack Torrance and his family as they move into the Overlook Hotel after Jack is hired as winter caretaker. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. $10-$20.
“MIGRANT MOTHER” ▪ Through Sunday, Jan. 22
Modesto playwright Ken White’s extensive research on Florence Owens Thompson and Dorothea Lange has resulted in a theatrical work that calls these two iconic women out of time and space so that you may hear their memories, their journeys, and their stories. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $20. 209-549-9341.
“DISNEY’S ALADDIN JUNIOR” ▪ Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21
Hickman Honor Choir performances. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday. Hughson High School, auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. $5. 209-322-9719.
GARRISON KEILLOR ▪ Tuesday, Jan. 24
American storyteller. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$69. www.turlocktheatre.org.
GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 22
World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $22-$34.
www.turlocktheatre.org.
ART
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 14, Carolyn Ahlem. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. $50 each.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Feb. 14, Paul Taylor. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through February, Amie Postma; artist reception during the Feb. 16 Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through February, “Foto Modesto.” Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DELICATO VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Through Saturday, Feb. 4, fine art show and sale. Numerous mediums submitted by artists and locally judged. 12001 S. Highway 99, Manteca. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
www.dfvtastingroom.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “From Head to Toe” featuring vintage hats and shoes. Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Feb. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through Sunday, April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
FAMILY FRIDAY: “HERCULES” ▪ Friday, Jan. 20
Snack on some popcorn and enjoy the heroic story of the Disney classic “Hercules.” 7 p.m. Free.
CARNEGIE MUSIC SERIES: BUFFALO, BUFFALO AND LISETTE & THE LOUDMOUTHS ▪ Tuesday, Feb. 7
Music from two local groups that both incorporate elements of jazz into their song writing. 7:30 p.m. $10.
ART AROUND TOWN ▪ Thursday, Feb. 9
Turlock’s Downtown art galleries and businesses are open for arts enjoyment. Stroll the neighborhoods around Main Street and see what local artists have to share. 6 p.m.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE: “VALLEY GROWN GALLERY TALK” ▪ Sunday, Feb. 12
Listen and learn as artists Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes discuss their work and the legacy of their studies at Stan State. 2 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, Foreverland; Thursday, Jan. 26, Nevermindies; Friday, Jan. 27, Flo; Saturday, Jan. 28, East Wind Band; Thursday, Feb. 2, Andy Avery. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION ▪ Feb. 12
45th annual celebration by the Stanislaus Chinese Association. Year of the rooster feted with cultural show, food, entertainment. 5-9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza 1000 L St. $20; $12 age 6-12.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
MPPA MARINATED CRAB FEED DINNER/DANCE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 21
Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association dinner includes all-you-can-eat marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Dinner 5-9 p.m.; dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $50. 209-505-3624.
CRAB FEED AND TRI-TIP DINNER ▪ Wednesday, Jan. 21
Dinner includes pasta with homemade Sicilian sauce, garlic bread and salad. 6 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $50, in advance only. 209-537-6651.
SPAGHETTI DINNER ▪ Saturday, Jan. 28
All-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with Italian dressing, garlic French bread, ice cream cup dessert and punch or coffee. Take-out dinners available. 4:30-7 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, Highway 120 at Brayton Avenue. $8; $4 age 5-12; free age 4 and under. 209-838-2020.
MPPA CRAB CIOPPINO DINNER/DANCE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 28
Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association dinner includes all-you-can-eat crab cioppino, salad, bread, wine and soda. Dinner 4-9 p.m.; dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $50. 209-505-3624.
CRAB FEED ▪ Saturday, Jan. 28
All the crab you can eat, steaks available on preorder basis. No-host bar, silent and oral auctions. CAF/Central California Valley Squadron event. 5-10 p.m. Hangar 1-S, 700 Tioga Drive, Modesto. $45, advance purchase only. 209-605-4313.
BEYER CRAB FEED ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Crab, tri-tip, potatoes, salad, garlic bread. No-host cocktails 5 p.m.; dinner 6 p.m. $50 tickets must be purchased by Feb. 10. 209-574-1660.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
SUCCESSFUL THINKERS NETWORK ▪ Ongoing
Successful Thinkers Network-Modesto Learning Zone programs. Tuesdays. 11:30 a.m. Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-712-8997.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533.
studio@modestosound.org,
www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Friday, Jan. 20
Yokuts and Audubon members are invited to bring their memory sticks with the pictures or videos of their favorite hiking spots, vacation, birding results or whatever they wish to share. 6:45 p.m. College Avenue Congregational Church, fellowship hall, 1341 College Ave., Modesto.
HEART OF THE VALLEY QUILTS AND TEXTILE ARTS SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22
Quilts, wearables, vendor displays and merchandise, demonstrations and more. Featured artists are Kathryn Sandner and Penni Barger; special exhibits include artist interpretations, autumn quilts, and visual coloring; drawings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 Sunday. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets, Modesto. $8; free under age 12.
MAPS: “CHOCOLATE: FOOD OF THE GODS” ▪ Friday, Jan. 27
Howard and Sally Peters, known as “Mr. and Mrs. Chocolate,” explain the wonders, health effects, chemistry and history of chocolate. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College, West Campus, Sierra Hall 132, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free.
MODESTO AREA A’s SWAP MEET ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29
Annual meet features Model A Fords, antique classic cars and automotive vintage items. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 29. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $10 Saturday; $5 Sunday. www.turlockswapmeet.com.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Saturday, Feb. 11
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. 209-533-0593.
CARRIAGE ART SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19
Valley Art Association, the city of Oakdale and Oakdale Tourism show with proceeds going to the Art Scholarship Fund. Paintings, photography, sculpture and western art will be displayed. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. Free. 209-840-8058.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments