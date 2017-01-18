Viral videos: Adorable polar bear cub's gender revealed; dad pranks son with huge spider

An adorable polar bear cub finally became available to be inspected at a Berlin zoo this week and the news is in: It's a boy!
When a polar bear pup is born, you can't just grab it and take a look — momma bear wouldn't take too kindly to that.
So after two months of waiting, workers at the zoo were able to distract the cub's mom into a separate room with some food.
That allowed the cub to be checked out ... and it's all good news. The cub is healthy, happy and ADORABLE.
The video of the cub leads today's viral videos:
Comments