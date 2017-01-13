Viral videos: Soccer player scores, then proposes; cats come out of box

When you're a soccer player, there's nothing better than scoring a goal.
If you score a goal, there's no better way than a bicycle kick.
Ashton Surber of the Napa Rovers in the Guam Football Assocation made a spectacular bicycle kick even more memorable with his post-goal celebration.
After scoring, Surber ran toward the crowd and revealed a proposal on his undershirt.
The good news: She said yes.
The bad news: Surber was given a yellow card (warning) from the referee for his stunt.
The amazing goal and proposal lead today's viral videos:
