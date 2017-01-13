Entertainment

January 13, 2017 1:36 PM

Viral videos: Soccer player scores, then proposes; cats come out of box

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

When you're a soccer player, there's nothing better than scoring a goal.

If you score a goal, there's no better way than a bicycle kick.

Ashton Surber of the Napa Rovers in the Guam Football Assocation made a spectacular bicycle kick even more memorable with his post-goal celebration.

After scoring, Surber ran toward the crowd and revealed a proposal on his undershirt.

The good news: She said yes.

The bad news: Surber was given a yellow card (warning) from the referee for his stunt.

The amazing goal and proposal lead today's viral videos:

 



Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why we make New Year's resolutions

View more video

Entertainment Videos