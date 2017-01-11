Disneyland expands Fastpass program, to add MaxPass

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Resort for the spring or summer, you may be excited with an announcement the park made on Wednesday.
Disneyland is adding the successful and popular Fastpass program to two of its most popular attractions — Toy Story Midway Mania in the Disney California Adventure park and the Matterhorn Bobleds in Disneyland. That increases the number of rides making use of Fastpass to 16.
The Fastpass program allows visitors to pick up passes at the rides then return later in the day for designated lines with shorter wait times.
Disney also announced that later this year, its will launch Disney MaxPass, which allows guests to make use of the Fastpass return times via an app.
Disney MaxPass will be available for an introductory price of $10 a day, the park announced.
