6 Things To Do This Week

‘Rent’
Critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Rent” comes to Gallo Center for the Arts for the first time. The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning production follows a group of struggling artists living, loving and dying in New York city under the specter of AIDS/HIV. The show is on its 20th anniversary tour, and in keeping with its long-standing tradition, seats in the first two rows will be sold as rush tickets the day of show.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $89-$99, $20 rush
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra
Kids’ Camp Rocks! presents the Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra at a special benefit show. Formed in the early 1980s in San Francisco, the 14-piece ensemble performs R&B hits from the 1960s and ’70s. The concert will benefit the Royal Family Kids Camp. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the show will go toward the summer camp, which helps foster children from the Stanislaus County area.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$55
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Writers Resist: Modesto Louder
Modesto will join in the national Writers Resist movement. Timed near the presidential inauguration, the Modesto event will feature about 30 area writers, poets and artists sharing historic and personal work that address the ideals of democracy and free expression. Local organizers city poet laureate Stella Beratlis, writer Shanyn Vitti Avila and poet Elizabeth Sousa present the event in support of the Modesto Peace/Life Center.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-549-9341
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Music at the GMC
Modesto Unplugged and ModestoView continues its Music in the GMC concert series in the new year. Opening in 2017 will be Honey of the Heart. The band plays a fusion of folk, Latin, gospel, Gypsy, roots, soul and Americana. The group is fronted by multi-instrumentalist and composer Justin Ancheta and vocalist-pianist-songwriter Maren Metke. Music at the GMC features independent artists playing in a small, intimate setting.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
WHERE: Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto
TICKETS: $15 general, $20 reserved
CALL: 209-543-5306
ONLINE: www.modestounplugged.com
Carnegie Sunday Arts Lecture Series
The Carnegie Arts Center ends its fall 2016 Sunday Arts Lecture Series with a talk about “Histories and the Graphic Novel.” UC Merced professor Mario Sifuentez will discuss how history has shaped graphic novels and vice versa. The lecture is in conjunction with the Carnegie’s exhibit “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Original Illustration from the Art Kandy Collection.”
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-632-5761
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Modesto Airport Fly-In
The Modesto City-County Airport is putting out the welcome mat for the public. The Modesto Airport Fly-In is also a welcome to regional carrier Great Lakes Airlines. The free community event will feature plane rides, pilot meet-and-greet, plane tours and more. Food trucks will be on-site for the festivities. The Fly-In is being sponsored by Opportunity Stanislaus.
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19
WHERE: Modesto City-County Airport, 617 Airport Way, Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-747-4473
ONLINE: www.modairport.com
Marijke Rowland
Comments