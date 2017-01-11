Entertainment

January 11, 2017 9:54 AM

6 Things To Do This Week

‘Rent’

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical “Rent” comes to Gallo Center for the Arts for the first time. The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning production follows a group of struggling artists living, loving and dying in New York city under the specter of AIDS/HIV. The show is on its 20th anniversary tour, and in keeping with its long-standing tradition, seats in the first two rows will be sold as rush tickets the day of show.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18

WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $89-$99, $20 rush

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra

Kids’ Camp Rocks! presents the Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra at a special benefit show. Formed in the early 1980s in San Francisco, the 14-piece ensemble performs R&B hits from the 1960s and ’70s. The concert will benefit the Royal Family Kids Camp. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the show will go toward the summer camp, which helps foster children from the Stanislaus County area.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$55

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Writers Resist: Modesto Louder

Modesto will join in the national Writers Resist movement. Timed near the presidential inauguration, the Modesto event will feature about 30 area writers, poets and artists sharing historic and personal work that address the ideals of democracy and free expression. Local organizers city poet laureate Stella Beratlis, writer Shanyn Vitti Avila and poet Elizabeth Sousa present the event in support of the Modesto Peace/Life Center.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-549-9341

ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org

Music at the GMC

Modesto Unplugged and ModestoView continues its Music in the GMC concert series in the new year. Opening in 2017 will be Honey of the Heart. The band plays a fusion of folk, Latin, gospel, Gypsy, roots, soul and Americana. The group is fronted by multi-instrumentalist and composer Justin Ancheta and vocalist-pianist-songwriter Maren Metke. Music at the GMC features independent artists playing in a small, intimate setting.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

WHERE: Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15 general, $20 reserved

CALL: 209-543-5306

ONLINE: www.modestounplugged.com

Carnegie Sunday Arts Lecture Series

The Carnegie Arts Center ends its fall 2016 Sunday Arts Lecture Series with a talk about “Histories and the Graphic Novel.” UC Merced professor Mario Sifuentez will discuss how history has shaped graphic novels and vice versa. The lecture is in conjunction with the Carnegie’s exhibit “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Original Illustration from the Art Kandy Collection.”

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-632-5761

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Modesto Airport Fly-In

The Modesto City-County Airport is putting out the welcome mat for the public. The Modesto Airport Fly-In is also a welcome to regional carrier Great Lakes Airlines. The free community event will feature plane rides, pilot meet-and-greet, plane tours and more. Food trucks will be on-site for the festivities. The Fly-In is being sponsored by Opportunity Stanislaus.

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

WHERE: Modesto City-County Airport, 617 Airport Way, Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-747-4473

ONLINE: www.modairport.com

Marijke Rowland

