In brief: MJC features Modesto artist in exhibit

Modesto Junior College starts 2017 off with an exhibit by Modesto artist Chelsea America.
The show, “Homebody: Painting by Chelsea America,” is on display now and will run through Feb. 2 at the MJC Art Gallery on the East Campus. America’s catalog spans paintings, drawings, photography, video and performance. Her works explore the concepts of self-worth, vanity, materialism, sex and power in a domestic setting.
America was born and raised in Denver and earned her bachelor’s degree at the San Francisco Art Institute. She also studied at the Siena Art Institute in Italy. She now lives and works in Modesto.
A public reception with the artist will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The MJC Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission to the exhibit is free.
Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association exhibit
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock will present works by a members of a Merced artists collective at its next Lobby Gallery show.
The exhibition, “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” is on display now through Sunday, April 23. The Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association is a Merced-area artists’ collective which explores the many themes that define art. Works in the exhibit feature works depicting each artist’s inspirational muse. This show is dedicated to the memory of Rose Eager, a former member of CHAA who recently died.
The Carnegie Lobby gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Admission is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Piano recital with Tyler Hayford
The Stanislaus branch of the Music Teachers’ Association of California and Downtown Music Series bring in piano prodigy Tyler Hayford this weekend.
The award-winning pianist is a member of the Young Artists Guild winner of the Celia Mendez Young Pianists Beethoven Competition and the Pacific Musical Society Competition. He will perform a recital featuring music by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Johann Sebastian Bach and Robert Schumann.
The concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the First United Methodist Church chapel in downtown Modesto. Admission is $10. For more information, call 209-522-9046.
MJC Band scholarship concert
The Modesto Junior College Department of Music presents its Stroud Modesto Junior College Band Scholarship Fundraiser Concert on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The concert will feature original works and transcriptions by composers of the wind band movement. More than 50 students and community members have volunteered to play in the concert to support student scholarships. Musicians are traveling from as far away as Massachusetts and Tennessee to perform. The concert will be conducted by MJC emeritus professor Stephen L. Stroud, who retired in 2015 after conducting the MJC Band for more than 24 years, and is managed by MJC Director of Bands Erik Maki.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Main Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on the MJC East Campus. For more information, call 209-575-6776 or visit http://mjc.tix.com.
Solo Piping Competition
Bagpipe enthusiasts will get an earful at the St. Andrew’s Society Solo Piping Competition this weekend.
The St. Andrew’s Society, which hosts the annual Highland Games locally, among other events, will present an afternoon of Scottish music from a dozen Northern California bagpipe soloists. The show will include refreshments. Concert starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the McHenry Mansion in downtown Modesto. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Children 10 and under are free. For more information, call 209-380-8683.
