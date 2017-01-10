Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Wines of Burgundy
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14
Wines: Selections from France’s most famous wine region will be featured.
Cost: $10
What: Wines to Warm Up Flight
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Morgan Pinot Noir, Heitz Cellar Zinfandel, Fisticuff’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Silkwood “Alicante Bouschet,” Ficklin Chocolate Port will be poured.
Cost: $14
What: Sipping in ’17
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Orin Swift’s Mannequin, The Forager Chardonnay, Andis Semillon, Fiction Red Wine, Baldassari Syrah will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Craft Beer Night with Stone Brewing
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 19
Beers: Seasonal brews and more from one of California’s premier breweries will be featured.
Cost: $5
