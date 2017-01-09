Entertainment

January 9, 2017 9:28 AM

Renner, Olyphant make appearances at Golden Globes.

Meryl Streep stole the show at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night with her news-making speech that criticised our next president.

But the award show was noteworthy for Modesto-area fans for other reasons, too.

Modesto actor Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker” and “The Avengers”) made an appearance on the red carpet. Timothy Oliphant (“Justified”) handed out an award.

Renner appeared on the red carpet with nominee Amy Adams. They starred in “Arrival” and Adams was nominated for best actrees in a drama motion picture.

Don’t start any rumors about Renner and Adams dating, however. Adams was escorted to the event by her partner, Darren Le Gallo.

Adams didn’t take home a Golden Globe; Isabelle Huppert won the category for her performance in “Elle.”

Oliphant and Drew Barrymore appeared together to give out the award for best actress in a comedy or musical TV series.

Tracee Ellis Ross won the award for her work on “Black-ish.”

