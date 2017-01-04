In brief: Upcoming Music at the GMC shows set for Modesto

A new series of Music at the GMC concerts begins Saturday, Jan. 14, and runs through Saturday, June 17. Presented by Modesto Unplugged and ModestoView, the shows are held at the Gottschalk Music Center recital hall in Modesto.
The first concert on the new slate is Jan. 14 and features Honey of the Heart, a fusion of folk, Latin, gospel, Gypsy, roots and Americana music. Here’s a look at the rest of the upcoming of Music at the GMC shows:
▪ Feb. 18: Mamadou and Vanessa Sidibe, original music from the Wassoulou region of Mali in West Africa.
▪ March 18: Strings Attached, cello and piano duet with a digital edge.
▪ March 25: Archer & Tripp, duo that integrates rare and unique instruments.
▪ April 8: Peter Daldry, vocals delivered in a Celtic folk contemporary style.
▪ May 20, Painted Wood, musical collaboration that incorporates storytelling, opera, classic Israeli songwriting, and lyrics in English and Hebrew.
▪ June 17, True Life Trio, vocal harmonies and rhythms from Eastern Europe, America and beyond.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for all the concerts with shows beginning 7:30 p.m. at the GMC, 1502 E St., Modesto. Tickets are $15 general, free ages 12 and under. Seating is limited to 40 people; call to reserve at 209-543-5306 or email modestounplugged@yahoo.com. For more see www.modestounplugged.com.
‘Heart of the Valley’ quilt show returns
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild of Modesto presents its 2017 “Heart of the Valley” Quilts and Textile Arts Show on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.
The Central Valley’s largest quilt show will feature quits, wearables, vendor displays and merchandise, demonstrations and more. Featured quilt artists will be award winning quilters Kathryn Sandner and Penni Barger.
Special exhibits at this year’s show include artist interpretations, autumn quilts and visual coloring. Refreshments will be available with door prize drawings held throughout the show, including a Sunday afternoon drawing to win one of two handcrafted, one-of-a-kind quilts designed by members of CCQ.
The show runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets, in downtown Modesto. Admission is $8, free under age 12. For more, call 209-848-6274 or see www.countrycrossroadsquilters.com.
Modesto Film Society presents ‘Apollo 13’
The classic film “Apollo 13” will be the next entry from the Modesto Film Society series, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, at the State Theatre in downtown Modesto.
The 1995 PG-rated film follows NASA crews who must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage, putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy. It stars Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon.
The film begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at the State, 1307 J St., Modesto. Tickets are $8. See www.thestate.org.
‘The Shining’ on stage at Playhouse Merced
Playhouse Merced brings a live stage adaptation of the Stephen King horror classic “The Shining” to its stage this month.
Playhouse Merced is presenting “Stephen King’s The Shining” through Sunday, Jan. 22. The play follows the novel’s story of Jack Torrance and his family as they move into the Overlook Hotel after Jack is hired as winter caretaker. Cut off from civilization, Jack battles alcoholism and bouts of uncontrolled rage, all while trying to write a play. Meanwhile, evil forces linked to the Overlook’s violent history take advantage of Jack’s weaknesses in order to claim his son, Danny, and his precognitive powers.
The adaptation is by Jason Levering and Aaron Sailors, and is the first and only authorized stage adaptation of Stephen King’s 1977 novel, according to a press release from Playhouse Merced.
The play is rated M for mature audiences due to language, subject matter and violence.
Stagings will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays at Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. Tickets are $10-$20. 209-725-8587 or see playhousemerced.com.
