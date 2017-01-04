6 Things To Do This Week

NorCal Cosies
Find your inner superhero – or super villain, or anime character, or zombie hunter, or whatever else you can imagine. The NorCal Cosies return to Newman for a day of cosplay celebration. The festivities include a free mini pop-culture convention and in the evening the Cosies Awards honoring area cosplayers and artists. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
WHEN: Cosie-Con 10 am.-4 p.m.; Cosies Awards 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: Cosie-Con free; Cosies Awards $10
CALL: 209-862-4490
ONLINE: www.norcalcosies.com
‘Drumline Live’
Inspired by the high-stepping style and tradition of historically black college and university marching bands, “Drumline Live” brings that on-field excitement and energy to the stage. The show is created by the musical team behind the hit films “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat.” The touring show sold out the center in 2013, and is now back with a new production.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$59
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
‘Book of Love’
The N.Y. Film Critics Series continues at the State Theatre with a special sneak preview of the film “Book of Love.” The film stars “Saturday Night Live” alum Jason Sudeikis as a recently widowed architect and “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams as a homeless teen who become unlikely friends. As with all films in the series, after the screening an onscreen Q&A with people from the film will be shown.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Hot Club Faux Gitane
Start off 2017 with the sounds of Gypsy jazz in the tradition of guitar great Django Reinhardt with Modesto’s Hot Club Faux Gitane. The show opens the gallery’s spring music series. The six-piece local group has 2011 Valley’s Got Talent winner Francesca Bavaro on vocals. The members blend guitar, acoustic bass, mandolin, bassoon, clarinet and more with repertoire that includes originals, jazz standards and Latin tunes.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $15 general, $10 students/members
CALL: 209-632-5761
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Wild & Woolly Revue
Sourdough Slim brings his old-time Wild & Woolly Revue to the region. The Western show will feature Sourdough Slim & the Saddle Pals as well as popular Gold Country performers Faux Renwah and Robert Armstrong, songs, stories and good humor. The Saddle Pals include Cactus Bob, Prairie Flower and Michael P. Kennedy.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
WHERE: Black Bart Theatre, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys
TICKETS: $20
CALL: 800-838-3006
ONLINE: www.sourdoughslim.com
Blow Daddy
The Ovations Concert Series from the Calaveras Arts Council presents its first show of 2017. The Jackson-based band Blow Daddy comes to play. The 11-piece horn-driven dance band is led by Barry “Blow Daddy” Duncan. The group plays popular dance music from jump and swing to rockabilly, blues, R&B, pop and soul.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8
WHERE: Bret Harte Performing Arts Center, 323 S. Main St., Angels Camp
TICKETS: $25 general, $10 children
CALL: 209-754-1774
ONLINE: www.calaverasarts.org
Marijke Rowland
