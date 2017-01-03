Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“DRUMLINE LIVE” ▪ Thursday, Jan. 12
Created by the musical team behind the movies,“Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat.” 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$49.
GEORGE WINSTON ▪ Friday, Jan. 13
7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. Sold out.
ZASU PITTS MEMORIAL ORCHESTRA ▪ Friday, Jan. 13
Formed in San Francisco in the early 1980s, it soon became the “go-to” party band. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $25-$55.
“THE KING: THE MUSIC OF ELVIS” ▪ Saturday, Jan. 14
Cabaret star Lee Lessack returns for salute to Elvis. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$69.
ITZHAK PERLMAN ▪ Sunday, Jan. 15
Violin virtuoso. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. Sold out.
“RENT” ▪ Wednesday, Jan. 18
Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$99.
“OUR TOWN” ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22
Townsend Opera stages Pulitzer Prize-winning play about everyday life in a small town. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21; 2 p.m Jan. 22. Foster Family Theater. $24.50-$69.50.
THE ILLUSIONISTS ▪ Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 24-25
Spectacular showcases seven incredible illusionists. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$79.
“DIRTY DANCING” ▪ Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1
Stage production of film. 7 p.m. Jan. 31; 2 p.m. Feb. 1. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$89.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY-ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216.
UKULELE CLASS ▪ Ongoing
6 p.m. Wednesdays. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sundays: Jan. 15, Muskrat Ramblers; Feb. 19, Parker & The Weis Guys; March 19, Natural Gas Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
COLUMBIA JAZZ SERIES ▪ Through Sunday, April 16
Feb. 3-4, Big Band Jazz Festival Weekend; March 3-4, “Legends of Jazz”; April 16, Latin Jazz with Mario Flores Band and Johnny Valdes. Columbia Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $100 full season; $15-$25 individual. 209-559-0565.
SOURDOUGH’S WILD & WOOLLY REVUE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 7
Show features popular Gold Country old-time music makers Sourdough Slim & the Saddle Pals, Faux Renwah and Robert Armstrong. 7:30 p.m. Black Bart Theatre, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys.
JOHN McCUTCHEON ▪ Tuesday, Jan. 10
Fifteenth annual benefit concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center. Tickets at our www.eventbrite.com/e/john-mccutcheon-concert-tickets-28906494102, at the Modesto Church of the Brethren, at 209-523-1438 or at Beads of Contentment, 1028 J St. 7 p.m. Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: HONEY OF THE HEART ▪ Saturday, Jan. 14
Fusion of folk, Latin, gospel, gypsy, roots and Americana. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
JOURNEY REVISITED ▪ Saturday, Jan. 14
Concert re-creation of the band Journey. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$24. 209-862-4490. www.westsidetheatre.org.
SOURDOUGH SLIM’S WILD AND WOOLY REVUE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 21
Outrageous humor and song. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$24. 209-862-4490.
www.westsidetheatre.org.
PATTY CASTILLO DAVIS AND COMPADRES ▪ Sunday, Jan. 22
Patty Castillo Davis and group of women singers to celebrate women at Sunday Afternoons at CBS. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. 209-571-6060.
CARAVANSERAI ▪ Saturday, Jan. 28
Santana tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$24. 209-862-4490. www.westsidetheatre.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: MAMADOU & VANESSA ▪ Saturday, Feb. 18
Mamadou and Vanessa Sidibe perform music from the Wassoulou region of Mali in West Africa. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306.
www.modestounplugged.com.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: STRINGS ATTACHED ▪ Saturday, March 18
Cello and piano duet charged with a digital edge. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “LOVING” ▪ Through Friday, Jan. 6
Celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (portrayed by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga), who married and then spent the next nine years fighting for the right to live as a family in their hometown. $8-$10.
FILM: “BOOK OF LOVE” ▪ Thursday, Jan. 12
The N.Y. Film Critics Series event with special sneak preview of the film starring Jason Sudeikis as a recently widowed architect and Maisie Williams as a homeless teen who become unlikely friends. Onscreen Q&A with people from the film will be shown following the film. 7:30 p.m. $10.
FILM: “ELLE” ▪ Friday, Jan. 13
Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a successful video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle’s life forever. $8-$10.
FILM: “APOLLO 13” ▪ Sunday, Jan. 15
Modesto Film Society screening. NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage, putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy. Starring Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon. 2 p.m. $8.
SCHOOL MUSIC FUNDRAISER ▪ Saturday, Feb. 4
Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International and Modesto Teachers Association present an evening of food, wine, live Latin music and a screening of the documentary “The Landfill Harmonic.” The film follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, a musical group of kids who play instruments made entirely out of garbage. All proceeds will go to purchase and/or repair instruments for band and orchestra programs in Modesto City schools. 7 p.m. $25; free with donation of band or orchestra instrument.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“THE SHINING” ▪ Friday, Jan. 6-Sunday, Jan. 22
Live stage adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel follows the story of Jack Torrance and his family as they move into the Overlook Hotel after Jack is hired as winter caretaker. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced. $10-$20.
GARRISON KEILLOR ▪ Tuesday, Jan. 24
American storyteller. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $39-$69. www.turlocktheatre.org.
GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS ▪ Wednesday, Feb. 22
World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. $22-$34.
www.turlocktheatre.org.
ART
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Jan. 14, Carolyn Ahlem. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. $50 each.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through Saturday, Jan. 14, Paul Taylor. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through January, Vern Fergel. Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Wednesday, Feb. 1-Tuesday, Feb. 28, Foto Modesto. Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DELICATO VINEYARDS ▪ 209-824-3678
Wednesday, Jan. 11-Saturday, Feb. 4, Fine Art Show and sale. Numerous mediums submitted by artists and locally judged. 12001 S. Highway 99, Manteca. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
www.dfvtastingroom.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “From Head to Toe” featuring vintage hats and shoes. Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Jan. 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
HOT CLUB FAUX GITANE ▪ Tuesday, Jan. 10
Acoustic swing band that plays in the Gypsy jazz tradition of Django Reinhardt and his Quintette du Hot Club de France. 7:30 p.m. $15 general; $10 students, members.
“CHILDHOOD CLASSICS” ▪ Through Sunday, Jan. 15
Exhibit “100 Years of Original Illustration from the Art Kandy Collection,” curated for the Carnegie’s centennial celebration.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE: “HISTORIES AND THE GRAPHIC NOVEL” ▪ Jan. 15
Mario Sifuentez of UC Merced discusses how the medium for the graphic novel has shaped history and how the history has shaped the medium. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Friday, Jan. 6, Long Time; Saturday, Jan. 7, the Peelers; Thursday, Jan. 12, the Hot Dark; Friday, Jan. 13, Apple Z; Saturday, Jan. 14, Ascension; Thursday, Jan. 19, Bella Donna; Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, Foreverland; Thursday, Jan. 26, Nevermindies; Friday, Jan. 27, Flo; Saturday, Jan. 28, East Wind Band; Thursday, Feb. 2, Andy Avery. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $7. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
SOS CLUB CRAB FEED ▪ Friday, Jan. 13
819 Sunset Ave., Modesto. $50. 209-578-5801.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAB FEED ▪ Saturday, Jan. 14
Soroptimist International of Twain Harte event with clam chowder, pasta, salad, all-you-can-eat crab and dessert. Beverages for sale. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Ave., Tuolumne. $45. 209-928-1616. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
MPPA MARINATED CRAB FEED DINNER/DANCE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 21
Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association dinner includes all-you-can-eat marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Dinner 5-9 p.m.; dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $50. 209-505-3624.
CRAB FEED AND TRI-TIP DINNER ▪ Wednesday, Jan. 21
Dinner includes pasta with homemade Sicilian sauce, garlic bread and salad. 6 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. $50, in advance only. 209-537-6651.
MPPA CRAB CIOPPINO DINNER/DANCE ▪ Saturday, Jan. 28
Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association dinner includes all-you-can-eat crab cioppino, salad, bread, wine and soda. Dinner 4-9 p.m.; dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 Sixth St., Modesto. $50. 209-505-3624.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
SUCCESSFUL THINKERS NETWORK ▪ Ongoing
Successful Thinkers Network-Modesto Learning Zone programs. Tuesdays. 11:30 a.m. Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-712-8997.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Fourth Tuesdays. 7 p.m. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Third Fridays. 7. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533.
studio@modestosound.org,
ModestoSound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Tuesday, Jan. 10
Peggy Morris will talk about basketry, including weaving pine needle baskets. 10 a.m. Church of the 49ers, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Saturday, Jan. 14
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. 209-533-0593.
HEART OF THE VALLEY QUILTS AND TEXTILE ARTS SHOW ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22
Quilts, wearables, vendor displays and merchandise, demonstrations and more. Featured artists are Kathryn Sandner and Penni Barger; special exhibits include artist interpretations, autumn quilts, and visual coloring; drawings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 Sunday. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets, Modesto. $8; free under age 12.
MAPS: “CHOCOLATE: FOOD OF THE GODS” ▪ Friday, Jan. 27
Howard and Sally Peters, known as “Mr. and Mrs. Chocolate,” explain the wonders, health effects, chemistry and history of chocolate. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus, Sierra Hall 132, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. Free.
MODESTO AREA A’s SWAP MEET ▪ Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29
Annual meet features Model A Fords, antique, classic cars and automotive vintage items. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 29. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $10 Saturday; $5 Sunday. www.turlockswapmeet.com.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays and Saturday Party Nights. Open to singles, couples and children ages 12 and up. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and third Saturdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $3-$6; $20 annual dues. 209-236-1628.
www.singleskirtsnflirts.ccsda.org.
MERCED SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Sunday dance featuring music by Just Friends and a free samba slide dance lesson. Refreshments available. 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Merced Community Center Ballroom, 755 W. 15th St. $8. 209-723-0839.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Ralston’s Goat, 1001 10th St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
