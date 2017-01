0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

1:12 Turlock officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock