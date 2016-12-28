Entertainment

6 Things To Do This Week

Celebration of Light Candle Lighting

Join Congregation Beth Shalom in the lighting of the public Hanukkah menorah in downtown Modesto. The free community event will see the ceremonial lighting of the 5-foot-tall menorah as well as performance of holiday songs and seasonal treats. Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish holiday dating back more than 2,000 years. This year the celebration of light started Dec. 24 and ends Dec. 31.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-571-6060

ONLINE: www.cbsmodesto.org

“Our Town” Recital

Townsend Opera continues its Recital Series with the leads of its upcoming production of “Our Town.” Soprano Sarah Shafer and tenor Jonas Hacker will make their company debut in the production. The singers will perform popular opera arias, classical art songs and duets in the intimate show at Deva Cafe. Townsend Opera will present “Our Town” Jan. 21-22 at Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5

WHERE: Deva Café, 1202 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10 general, $25 reserved

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.townsendopera.com

New Year’s Eve Comedy Night

Laugh in the new year with an evening of comedy. Local comics will headline back-to-back shows at downtown Modesto’s Prospect Theater Project. The Chris Ricci Presents event features Modesto’s own Anthony K as headliner. The stand-up recently won the ModestoView Clean Comedy Competition. Manteca comic Chris Teicheira will host and guest comic Taylor Evans also will perform.

WHEN: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$30

CALL: 209-312-3463

ONLINE: www.ticketfly.com

New Year’s Eve bowling

Bowl in your new year at two popular Modesto spots. McHenry Bowl and Yosemite Lanes are both celebrating 2017 with family-friendly festivities. At McHenry Bowl enjoy champagne/cider toast, party favors and more starting at 5 p.m. Yosemite Lanes will have two parties, one for the family starting at 4 p.m. and one for adults at 10 p.m., both with cider/champagne toasts, raffles and live music.

WHEN: McHenry Bowl starting at 5 p.m.; Yosemite Lanes 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

WHERE: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave., Modesto; Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

TICKETS: McHenry Bowl $45 per lane per hour (up to six people); Yosemite Lanes $55 family party (up to six), $80 adult party (up to six)

CALL: McHenry Bowl 209-571-2695; Yosemite Lanes 209-524-9161

Holidays on the Farm

Enjoy your last weekend snow tubing without a trip to the mountains this year. Lathrop’s Dell’Osso Family Farm closes out its shortened Holidays on the Farm season this week. Take a run down Snow Tube Mountain or frolic in the fake snow. Outdoor attraction also has figure skating, zip lining and a holiday lights display.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2

WHERE: Dell’Osso Family Farm, 501 Manthey Road, Lathrop

TICKETS: Admission free; individual attraction tickets $2-$20

CALL: 209-679-1710

ONLINE: www.holidaysonthefarm.com

“Drawing on Childhood”

Get one last chance to enjoy the “Drawing on Childhood” exhibit at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. The local juried, all-media exhibition explores the variety of ways childhood influences art. The free gallery lobby show was run in conjunction with the ongoing “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Original Illustration” exhibit from the Art Kandy Collection. “Drawing on Childhood” closes Saturday, Dec. 31.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: Free

CALL: 209-632-5761

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

