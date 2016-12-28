In brief: Modesto publisher, author tops best-of-genre list

Modesto author and publisher Michael Monson has had a good 2016.
His company, All Due Respect Books, which he runs out of Modesto with partner Chris Rhatigan, saw seven of its books land on the Best of 2016 list from the popular pulp, crime and noir writing website Out of the Gutter.
Included among them was one of Monson’s own penned works.
The books were: “Cleaning Up Finn” by Sarah M. Chen; “Debt Crusher” by Michael Pool; “Only Bones” by Daniel Vlasaty; “Prelude to the Massacre” by Stan Miller; “Suicide Lounge” and “Road Carnage” by Greg Barth; and “A Killer’s Love” by Monson.
Monson has run All Due Respect Books since 2010. For more information, visit http://allduerespectbooks.com.
NorCal Cosies 2017
Mark your calendar for the return of the NorCal Cosies in Newman: on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The one-day event encourages area cosplayers, artists and more to celebrate their craft. During the day, the free mini-con Cosies Con will feature vendors, artists, panels and special guests. Then starting at 6 p.m., cosplayers and cosplay enthusiasts can enjoy the Cosies Award Show. Awards include a red carpet and winners decided by the audience.
Cosie Con runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the Cosies Award Show starts with a red carpet at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. for the show, at the West Side Theatre in Newman. Award show tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.norcalcosies.com.
Stage 3 Theatre Company
Stage 3 Theatre Company is readying itself for a new-and-improved 2017.
The Sonora community theater group is in the process of remodeling its home base. The downtown building that hosts the company was sold, but the group will stay on at the site and has been remodeling and renovating the location. Doug Kennedy, who has worked with Bourbon Barrel, Reverb Marketing and the Ironstone Concert series, has partnered with Stage 3 for the remodel, which will include an outdoor beer and wine garden, live music and comedy space and theater.
The company’s 2017 season is slated to start in May after work is complete. The new season will include five shows. They are “Educating Rita” in May, “The Underpants” in July, “The Lady With all the Answers” in September, “Wait Until Dark” in October and “Gifts of the Magi” for the holidays.
The company’s management, in place since May 2015, will continue to be Rocky Rhoades as production manager, Kimberley Simmons as operations manager and Hugo Martinez as technical director. For more information on the changes or new season, visit www.stage3.org.
