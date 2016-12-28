A preview of your 2017 entertainment

As we commit 2016 to the dustbin of history, a bright and as-yet unsullied 2017 lay ahead for the region’s entertainment scene.
The past year was filled with memorable shows, big names and popular draws in the greater Modesto region. Now 2017 is set to enrich the area’s arts and entertainment community with even more. Central Valley and foothill venues, promoters, arts organizations, theater companies, musical groups and more have an ambitious 2017 planned.
Mark your calendars early with this rundown of some of the highlights from area arts groups and performance venues coming in the new year.
Gallo Center for the Arts
The region’s largest performance venue continues its season with more live music, touring musicals, locally produced theater, comedians, celebrity chefs and more. Coming to kick off 2017 is classical maestro Itzhak Perlman. The violin virtuoso returns after a sold-out performance at the center in 2014 for another sold-out show Jan. 15. Some highlights from the rest of the season include the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical “Rent” (Jan. 18); touring Broadway show “Dirty Dancing” (Jan. 31-Feb. 1); blues-rock great Bonnie Raitt (Feb. 20); celebrity chef Alton Brown (March 21); classic rocker Graham Nash (March 25); and comic Lewis Black (May 5). The Gallo Center is also host to a slew of resident companies including Modesto Symphony Orchestra, Modesto Community Concert Association, Central West Ballet, Gallo Center Repertory Company and Youth Entertainment Stage Company, which all have new or ongoing schedules planned in 2017. For more, call 209-338-2100 or visit www.galloarts.org.
State Theatre
Downtown Modesto’s historic movie house continues its mission of bringing first-run independent and art house films to the region. Modesto Film Society carries on with its 2016-17 season offering a lineup of classic and popular favorites including its first film of the new year, the 1995 space drama “Apollo 13” (Jan. 15). Also returning will be the the State’s New York Film Critics Series, pairing pre- or new releases with onscreen Q&As with cast and creatives involved with the films. The first new film in that series will be a preview of “The Book of Love” (Jan. 12). Early in the new year the theater will host the Modesto premiere of the film “The Last Alleycat” by Modesto moviemakers the Runnels Brothers (Feb. 2). For more, call 209-527-4697 or visit www.thestate.org.
Turlock Community Theatre
The Turlock venue continues its season with recently retired “A Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor (Jan. 24). Keillor hosted the popular Minnesota Public Radio show from 1974 until last summer, when he gave his final broadcast. The rest of the season includes the Golden Dragon Acrobats (Feb. 22), “One Night in Memphis” musical revue (March 12), comic John Caponera (March 17) and funk-soul greats Tower of Power (March 31). For more, call 209-668-1169 or visit turlocktheatre.org.
Townsend Opera
Modesto’s only opera company continues its creative and managerial partnership with Fresno Grand Opera, which started in late 2014. The 2017 season will have a hometown and Central Valley focus through its two productions (“Our Town” Jan. 21-22 and “Of Mice and Men” April 28 and 30) in both cities. The exhibit “Celebrate Our Town” will open in conjunction with the opera in January and feature historical photos, displays and presentations about Modesto history. For more, call 209-523-6426 or visit www.townsendopera.com.
Prospect Theater Project
The downtown Modesto theater company strikes a political note as it returns in 2017. It opens with “Writers Resist: Modesto Louder for Free Expression” (Jan. 15), an event timed near the presidential inauguration. More than 30 local writers, poets and artists will share personal work, writings from the Constitution and the work of others throughout history that address the ideals of democracy. The company’s regular season continues with local author Ken White’s “Migrant Mother” (Jan. 13), “Glengarry Glen Ross” (Feb. 24), “Disgraced” (May 5) and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (July 7). For more, call 209-549-9341 or visit prospecttheaterproject.org.
Sierra Repertory Theatre
The professional foothills theater company presents singing nuns, technicolor dreamcoats, glass menageries and more for its 2017 season at its East Sonora and Fallon House venues. Its season will be “Sister Act” (Feb. 18); “Noises Off” (April 14); “The Fantasticks” (May 12); “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (June 16); “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” (July 21); “Man Of La Mancha” (Aug. 25); “The Glass Menagerie” (Oct. 6); “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Nov. 3); and “Another Night Before Christmas” (Dec. 1). For more information, call 209-532-3120 or visit www.sierrarep.org.
Modesto Performing Arts
The venerable Modesto Performing Arts celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017. Started by Paul Tischer in 1968 as Modesto Youth Theater, the company continues its tradition of strong stage productions as a resident company of Gallo Center for the Arts. A 50th anniversary concert is planned for April 23. The season will feature two shows: “Oliver” and “Billy Elliott The Musical.” Dates for both are to be determined in 2017. For more information, call 209-524-5654 or visit www.modestoperformingarts.com.
Carnegie Arts Center
Downtown Turlock’s arts gallery and venue continues its Sunday Arts Lecture, Family Friday and Carnegie Music series as well as classes and other events in 2017. Its winter/spring exhibits will be “Rebirth of the Muse” from members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby gallery (starting Jan. 11) and “Valley Grown: Jody Sears Barbuta, Alexander Cheves and John Karl Claes,” an exhibit of three artists with roots in the Central Valley (starting Feb. 1). For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
And while you’re marking up your calendar, don’t forget that returning annual events like Graffiti Summer (starting in June) and the Stanislaus County Fair (July 14-23) will be back in 2017. And be sure to check out the seasons and schedules planned for 2017 by the Center Stage Conservatory, Sankofa Theatre Company, Stage 3 Theatre Company, Playhouse Merced, Turlock Concert Association, Sunday Afternoons at CBS, Central California Art Association, West Side Theatre, Bob Hope Theatre and many more. Happy entertaining, 2017.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
