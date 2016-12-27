Entertainment

Region’s wine tastings

What: Wines for New Year’s Eve

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Wines: Fun festive selections will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: New Year’s Resolution Flight

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Wines: J Pinot Gris, Rusack Chardonnay, Morgan Pinot Noir, Peachy Canyon Cirque du Vin, Tolosa Cabernet Sauvignon will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: Salute to 2017 Flights

WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

Wines: Opolo Viognier, Morgan Chardonnay, Balletto Gewurztraminer, Boeger Barbera, Whiplash Red Wine will be poured.

Cost: $12

