December 21, 2016 1:52 PM

Region’s wine tastings

What: Wines for Your Holiday Table Flight

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Wines: The Hill Wine Co. Chardonnay, Toast Sparkling Wine, Bogle Zinfandel, Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, Ficklin Tawny Port will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: Deck the Hall Flights

WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

Wines: Opolo Viognier, Morgan Chardonnay, Balletto Gewurztraminer, Boeger Barbera, Whiplash Red Wine will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: New Year Favorites

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29

Wines: A selection of fun wines for new years will be featured.

Cost: $5

