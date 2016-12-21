Region’s wine tastings

What: Wines for Your Holiday Table Flight
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Wines: The Hill Wine Co. Chardonnay, Toast Sparkling Wine, Bogle Zinfandel, Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, Ficklin Tawny Port will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: Deck the Hall Flights
WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday
Wines: Opolo Viognier, Morgan Chardonnay, Balletto Gewurztraminer, Boeger Barbera, Whiplash Red Wine will be poured.
Cost: $12
What: New Year Favorites
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29
Wines: A selection of fun wines for new years will be featured.
Cost: $5
