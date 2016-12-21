New Year’s corks popping across the Modesto region

It’s that time of year again to raise a glass and wonder, however fleetingly, what the heck “Auld Lang Syne” actually means. That and ring in the New Year.
New Year’s Eve swiftly approaches and the region prepares to put 2016 in the history books once and for all. Across the Central Valley and foothills people can celebrate with parties, dances, food, music and other merriment. So grab your party hats and noisemakers and break out the bubbly for 2017. A sampling of some of the festivities planned for around the region for Saturday, Dec. 31:
Barking’ Dog Grill and Red Tie Arts New Year’s Celebration – Join Red Tie Arts for a New Year’s Celebration at Barkin’ Dog Grill. The event will include live music by the David Correa Group featuring smooth jazz and world music sounds. Festivities include complimentary champagne toast. Dinner can be purchased at an additional price. 7 p.m. doors; 8:30 p.m. music. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. $55. 209-543-4261, www.red-tie.org.
Bear Valley Rockin’ New Year’s Eve – The family event includes live music from local group Chains Required. Admission includes balloon drop and fireworks show. Dinner party tickets also available. 7 p.m. Bear Valley Lodge, 265 Bear Valley Road, Bear Valley. $30 general, 10 children 13 and under; dinner $80 general, $35 children ages 7-13. 209-753-2327, www.bearvalley.com.
Black Oak Casino New Year’s Eve Party – Northern California-based party band Thundercover headlines the Black Oak Casino event. 9 p.m. Black Oak Casino, Willow Creek Lounge, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne. Free. 877-747-8777.
Fire & Ice New Year’s Eve Party – The fifth annual Fire & Ice party at the Clarion Hotel features three party areas and a midnight champagne toast. Music includes Valley Rhythm Section, Wanted and DJ Jason Gulley. Packages include everything from dinner to overnight accommodations and breakfast the next morning. Starts at 9 p.m. Clarion Hotel, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. Packages $100, $199, $249 per couple; limited $25 individual tickets at the door. 209-521-1612.
Kolony UG & Ralston’s Goat NYE Party – Dress to Impress with a party at Ralston’s Goat. Festivities include balloon drop, champagne toast, 10 DJs in two rooms, photo booth and more. Full dinner available until 10 p.m.; smaller menu rest of night. 9 p.m. Ralston’s Goat, 1001 10th St., Modesto. Free. 209-549-9413.
McHenry Bowl’s New Year’s Eve – Family-friendly bowling, champagne toast, party favors and more. Starts at 5 p.m. McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave., Modesto. $45 per hour lane (up to six people). 209-571-2695.
New Year’s Eve Comedy Night – Chris Ricci Presents rings in the new year with comedy. Headlining will be Modesto’s own Anthony K with host Manteca comic Chris Teicheira and guest comic Taylor Evans. Back-to-back shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $20. 209-312-3463, www.ticketfly.com.
New Year’s Countdown with Cottonwood Creek – Local country duo Cottonwood Creek headlines a New Year’s Eve show. The Mariposa and Los Banos-based pair will have a debut album release show during the event. Modesto’s Nathan Ignacio will also perform along with show hosted Jungle Jim from Kat Country 103 FM. 8 p.m. Napa Room, DoubleTree by Hilton, 1150 Ninth St., Modesto. $25 presale. www.events209.com.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball – Dress to impress and intrigue at the fifth annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball. Features music and DJs. Cocktail attire and masks strongly suggested. 8 p.m. The Boardroom, 1528 J St., Modesto. $14 advance; $20 door. 209-409-8665.
NYE 2017 by KHOP – KHOP 95.1 FM hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the DoubleTree hosted by Riley of Mornings with Madden & Riley. Music spun by DJ Tease, DJ Henray and DJ Notorious. 8 p.m. Grand Ballroom, DoubleTree by Hilton, 1150 Ninth St., Modesto. $30. www.events209.com.
Old School NYE 2017 Jam – Freestyle singer Trinere performs live. Her dance hall hits include “I’ll Be All You Ever Need” and “They’re Playing Our Song.” 8 p.m. The Tilted Turtle, 710 Ninth St., Modesto. $20 advance; $30 door. www.flavorus.com.
Palladium’s 2017 New Year’s Eve – Party out 2016 with DJ Kane along with DJs Tony Piedra, Boytek and more. Festivities include a champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop in every room, confetti cannons, party favors and more. Starts at 8 p.m. Palladium Nightclub, 950 10th St., Modesto. 209-522-8899.
Red Event Center New Year’s Eve Gala Dance – Enjoy live music from the Mike Torres Band & DJ Nena (Irene Gonzalez). Champagne toast and party favors included. 7 p.m. Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St., Modesto. $25-$30 presale; $40 door. 209-499-1731.
Ridgway’s New Year’s Eve – The 36th annual New Year’s celebration includes a dinner for two. Choices include a prime rib with glass of sparkling wine or sparkling cider to toast. Other meals also available. Lounge has karaoke and complimentary party favors, coffee and midnight sparkling wine toast. All day and evening. Ridgway’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto. $35 dinner for two. 209-576-1587.
SOS Club New Year’s Eve – The Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club celebrates with an evening of dinner and dancing with live music by Kyle Barker. The club, which was founded in 1957, was sold late last year so this could be its final New Year’s Eve gathering at the site. 6 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner; 8 p.m. dancing; 9 p.m. East Coast ball drop. SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave., Modesto. $40. 209-578-5801, www.sosclub.com.
Surla’s New Year’s Eve Bash – Special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu available. DJ Legaspi begins at 10 p.m. Sparkling wine toast and party favors at midnight for everyone. Starts at 6 p.m. Surla’s, 431 12th St., Modesto. Dinner $75-$85 per person. 209-550-5555, www.surlasrestaurant.com.
Yosemite Lanes Family New Year’s Eve Party – Bring the entire family out for an evening of bowling and fun. The celebration includes a sparkling apple cider toast, raffles and live music. Will also have an adult party later in the evening. Family 4-7 p.m.; adults 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. $55 per lane family party (up to six people); $80 per lane adult party (up to six). 209-524-9161.
Comments