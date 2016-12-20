6 Things To Do This Week

Rockin’ Holiday
’Tis the season to rock out. Downtown Modesto’s free seasonal spirit extravaganza known as Rockin’ Holiday continues in downtown Modesto this weekend. The free community event closes out its 2016 season with one last chance to visit with Rockin’ Santa and his Rockin’ Elves. The festive family event includes live music, retro holiday decor and snow – yes, snow in Modesto.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-526-5588
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/rockinholiday
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Christmas season isn’t Christmas season without an annual rewatch of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The Frank Capra holiday classic stars Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed in a heartwarming story about the spirit of the season and the worth of a man’s life. See the town of Bedford Falls on the big screen and find out, once again, if Clarence earns his wings.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Gotcha Covered
Spend Christmas Eve with your favorite cover tunes. The Modesto band Gotcha Covered rocks out at Black Oak Casino’s Willow Creek Lounge. The free Christmas Eve show will feature the Modesto Area Music Association Award-winning band playing the hits from the 1970s to today. The group took home the Best Blue Collar Band MAMA Award in 2012.
WHEN: 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Dec. 24
WHERE: Willow Creek Lounge, Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 877-747-8777
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Ice Skating
Two of the Central Valley’s most popular ice rinks will be open for special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fun. Modesto on Ice and Fields of Ice in Turlock will both offer skating sessions through the weekend as their winter seasons continue. Take a spin on the ice, enjoy hot chocolate from their refreshment stands and glide into the holidays at these outdoor, covered rinks.
WHEN: Modesto on Ice 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and 1-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24; Fields of Ice 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25
WHERE: Modesto on Ice, 1131 11th St.; Fields of Ice, 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock
TICKETS: Modesto on Ice $10-$12; Fields of Ice $11-$13
CALL: Modesto on Ice 209-300-3693; Fields of Ice 209-668-2425
ONLINE: www.modestoonice.com and www.turlockfieldsofice.com
Happy Birthday Jesus Party
Modesto Gospel Mission celebrates Jesus’ birthday with its annual Christmas dinner and gift giveaway. The event starts at noon, but due to popular demand, crowds line up early. The community event offers a hot meal and gift to all attendees. A live Nativity scene will be open to public viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day of the festivities as well.
WHEN: Noon Friday, Dec. 23
WHERE: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd.
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-529-8259
ONLINE: www.modestogospelmission.org
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
You’re a mean one if you don’t get excited about an annual rewatch of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the 2000 live-action film starring funnyman Jim Carrey as the grumpy Grinch. The movie retells the classic children’s tale of about a green cave-dweller with a black soul who almost ruins Christmas for the happy residents of Whoville until he has a change (and growth) of heart.
WHEN: Noon Friday, Dec. 23
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5 adults, $3 children 12 and under
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Marijke Rowland
Comments