The Modesto Bee
948 11th St., No. 300
Modesto, CA 95354
209-578-2000
The Paper
Vision: The Modesto Bee is our area's premier source of news and information, and the leading provider of advertising options in the communities we serve. We produce top-quality, intensely local digital and print products 365 days per year — and have for more than a century.
Legacy of Service in our Community: The Modesto Bee, under various names and ownership, has been published daily since 1884, when the paper was known as the Daily Evening News. In 1924 The Daily News merged with the Modesto News-Herald and became the Modesto News-Herald. The newspaper was purchased by the McClatchy family in 1924, becoming the family’s third newspaper after The Sacramento Bee and The Fresno Bee, and officially became The Modesto Bee and News-Herald in 1933. The name was shortened to The Modesto Bee in 1975.
Circulation Area: The Modesto Bee is delivered to homes and business in six counties. They are Stanislaus County (the primary market), southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County.
Key Executives
Ken Riddick, Publisher and President
Joe Kieta, Senior Vice President of News and Editor
Tim Ritchey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Leigh Bisaro, Employee Relations and Training Director
Key Numbers
Readership:
• 154,532 daily
• 180,816 Sunday
Circulation:
• 60,595 daily
• 72,680 Sunday
Carrier Force: Contractors
Website:www.modbee.com
Average Monthly Page Views/Unique Visitors:
• 6.25 million page views
• 890,000 unique visitors
Audience & Reach:
• In an average 7day week, 260,797 adults (70% of all adults in Stanislaus County) read The Modesto Bee in print and online.
Each week The Modesto Bee is read by:
• 35% of Stanislaus County households with incomes of $75,000 or higher
• 63% of Stanislaus County homeowners
• 55% of Stanislaus County adults with a college education
• 48% of Stanislaus County adults aged 3549
Stanislaus County most populous cities (2011) :
• Modesto, 206,714; Turlock, 69,651; Ceres, 44,183; Riverbank, 20,952; Patterson, 20,302
