Firefighter injured while fighting brush fire near Santa Margarita

Update 8 p.m.:

Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said the injured firefighter was in fair condition when he was transported to a local hospital.

“He was talking to firefighters and others, so it sounds like it was a mostly precautionary measure,” Elms said.

Original story:

A falling tree branch injured a firefighter while he was fighting the vegetation fire burning on Pozo Road near Santa Margarita on Monday.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for his injuries, officials said.

The brush fire broke out about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 3055 W. Pozo Road. As of 5:30 p.m., it had burned 35 acres, and forward progress appears to have been stopped.