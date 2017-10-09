Firefighters fight a brush fire off Pozo Road on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Firefighters fight a brush fire off Pozo Road on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Firefighters fight a brush fire off Pozo Road on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Firefighter injured while fighting brush fire near Santa Margarita

By Kaytlyn Leslie

October 09, 2017 6:15 PM

Update 8 p.m.:

Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said the injured firefighter was in fair condition when he was transported to a local hospital.

“He was talking to firefighters and others, so it sounds like it was a mostly precautionary measure,” Elms said.

Original story:

A falling tree branch injured a firefighter while he was fighting the vegetation fire burning on Pozo Road near Santa Margarita on Monday.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for his injuries, officials said.

The brush fire broke out about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 3055 W. Pozo Road. As of 5:30 p.m., it had burned 35 acres, and forward progress appears to have been stopped.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928

    Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.

Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.

