Have you seen Merced's downtown lately? It's changing.

A stroll along Main Street reveals a number of changes in Merced's entertainment district, with face-lifts to buildings, changes in ownership and re-branding.
With the changes also comes a growing excitement about what's happening to downtown and what's in store for the part of town that'll soon have hundreds of new daily visitors, according to business leaders.
Now is a good time to invest in downtown Merced, according to Tessa Palmer, who recently opened Destino's on Main Street. An employee of the former Pinocchio's for its entire five-year run, Palmer purchased the location with her fiance, Andrew Williams.
"I do see things improving downtown," she said on Friday. "We're only looking to make it better. Bring in new faces."
The restaurant owners could soon get an assist from UC Merced, which expects to open its $45 million Downtown Center to about 370 employees when it opens in January. It's going up at the corner of N and 18th streets
The restaurant at Bob Hart Square isn't the only downtown location seeing a shake up.
Local investors are transforming the former Starbucks on Main Street to Asip Coffee Roasters, and separate investors will swap out At the Pier for Aces and Kings Cheesesteaks, according to Frank Quintero, Merced's economic development director.
Construction continues to move along with the Partisan, which has been closed for renovations since spring of 2015. The Partisan shares owners with The 17th Street Public House, also on Main Street.
"Downtown is helping us in terms of being able to draw in new investment to the community," Quintero said.
The entertainment district will go hand-in-hand with the planned high-speed rail stop, he said. Investors are interested in apartment buildings and mom-and-pop restaurants, among other projects in downtown
Downtown's El Capitan Hotel and Mainzer Theater are set for multimillion-dollar upgrades as well from the same developer, according to city staff. Leaders are calling it a sign that Merced is attracting attention for its growth potential.
Quintero said the hotel is closer to seeing upgrades than the theater.
The UC's three-story Downtown Center is also expected to help revitalize downtown Merced, with the workday presence of its staff boosting business for nearby restaurants, shops and service providers.
Restaurants and other attractions are good for all downtown businesses, according to Robert Matsuo, the president of Merced Main Street Association. The co-owner of Five Ten Bistro pointed to the Promenade on Yosemite Avenue as a center with several restaurants in close proximity that are able to sustain business.
"We all want more restaurants downtown because it's going to bring more people downtown," he said.
