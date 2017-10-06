More Videos

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 1:07

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

Pause
Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:28

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 0:48

How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 1:19

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 1:08

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 0:56

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Enochs science students' cool new tool

Country singer, survivor Chris Young honors Las Vegas victims at Fresno concert 1:17

Country singer, survivor Chris Young honors Las Vegas victims at Fresno concert

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

  • Over 4,000 solar panels help to reduce annual electric use on UC Merced campus

    A solar array consisting of over 4,000 panels is seen at the University of California, Merced, in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. According to Facilities Management Senior Mechanical Engineer, James Brugger, the array produces about 15% of the total annual electric use on campus.

Over 4,000 solar panels help to reduce annual electric use on UC Merced campus

A solar array consisting of over 4,000 panels is seen at the University of California, Merced, in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. According to Facilities Management Senior Mechanical Engineer, James Brugger, the array produces about 15% of the total annual electric use on campus.
Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

Latest News

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

Here's a drone's-eye view of the North Valley Regional Recycled Water Program Project, which will bring treated recycled water from the cities of Modesto and Turlock to the Del Puerto Water District in Patterson. Drone video shows the construction of a pump station at the City of Modesto's Jennings Wastewater Treatment Plant and a pipeline that will deliver the water to the Delta-Mendota Canal. It’s there that the water district can draw water for irrigation of fodder and feed crops, according to William Wong, the City of Modesto’s acting utilities director. Most of the work will be done by December with the entire projected completed by February, Wong said. (Joan Barnett Lee/Brian Clark)

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Local

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Hundreds of truckers took to the road in a combination convoy and protest as part of weeklong national effort called Operation Black and Blue, made up of many independent truckers who complain the federal Electronic Logging Device regulation set to be begin in December will unduly burden them financially and give major trucking companies an advantage over smaller independent contractors. A protester spoke about the issue in Modesto as truck drivers offered their honks of support on Highway 99 near downtown. (Erin Tracy)