‘True action heroes’ from California guard heading back to the Middle East

More Videos 0:49 Greek Festival dancing Pause 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 1:05 Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 0:43 Turlock resident speaks out about proposed anti-hate resolution 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:56 Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts The California National Guard have released an action movie-like trailer for their training exercise at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo County, California. The California National Guard have released an action movie-like trailer for their training exercise at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo County, California. Cal Guard PAO

The California National Guard have released an action movie-like trailer for their training exercise at Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo County, California. Cal Guard PAO