Dramatic Coast Guard rescue of injured couple from cave at Bay Area beach

More Videos

Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week 0:09

Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week

Pause
A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:07

A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 11:07

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 2:31

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 1:56

'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.'

  • Dramatic Coast Guard rescue of couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach

    A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City in the Bay Area on Monday, September 11, 2017. The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but due to the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in, the Coast Guard said. They received unspecified medical attention at the scene, the Mercury News reported, but were said to otherwise be all right.

A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City in the Bay Area on Monday, September 11, 2017. The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but due to the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in, the Coast Guard said. They received unspecified medical attention at the scene, the Mercury News reported, but were said to otherwise be all right. U.S. Coast Guard
A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City in the Bay Area on Monday, September 11, 2017. The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but due to the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in, the Coast Guard said. They received unspecified medical attention at the scene, the Mercury News reported, but were said to otherwise be all right. U.S. Coast Guard
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Homepage

Dramatic Coast Guard rescue of injured couple from cave at Bay Area beach

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

September 12, 2017 9:27 AM

San Francisco

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two people stranded in a cave at Mussel Rock in Daly City on Monday.

Around 2:50 p.m., the Coast Guard received a report that a man and a woman were stranded in the cave near San Francisco.

The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but because of the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco arrived on scene. ABC 7 video showed a Coast Guard swimmer rappelling down into the cave's mouth as huge waves slammed around him when he touched down.

The helicopter crew hoisted the two people over to San Mateo Fire Department emergency medical services personnel on shore at 3:50 p.m.

Both hikers received medical attention, but appeared to be fine, according to ABC 7 news station.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Huge lightning strike seen from Turlock

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question