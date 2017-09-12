Dramatic Coast Guard rescue of injured couple from cave at Bay Area beach

More Videos 0:09 Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week Pause 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:40 Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:03 Solar eclipse 2:31 Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dramatic Coast Guard rescue of couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City in the Bay Area on Monday, September 11, 2017. The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but due to the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in, the Coast Guard said. They received unspecified medical attention at the scene, the Mercury News reported, but were said to otherwise be all right. A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City in the Bay Area on Monday, September 11, 2017. The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but due to the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in, the Coast Guard said. They received unspecified medical attention at the scene, the Mercury News reported, but were said to otherwise be all right. U.S. Coast Guard

