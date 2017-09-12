Dramatic Coast Guard rescue of injured couple from cave at Bay Area beach

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two people stranded in a cave at Mussel Rock in Daly City on Monday.
Around 2:50 p.m., the Coast Guard received a report that a man and a woman were stranded in the cave near San Francisco.
The people reported the cave was accessible by foot during low tide, but because of the woman's injury, they were unable to make it back before high tide came in.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco arrived on scene. ABC 7 video showed a Coast Guard swimmer rappelling down into the cave's mouth as huge waves slammed around him when he touched down.
The helicopter crew hoisted the two people over to San Mateo Fire Department emergency medical services personnel on shore at 3:50 p.m.
Both hikers received medical attention, but appeared to be fine, according to ABC 7 news station.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
Comments