Man on drugs brought knife to fight a guy armed with a ninja sword, police say

Two men face possible assault charges in connection with a violent altercation last week that Atwater police described as a drug-fueled sword fight.
Investigators initially were told two men suffered stabbing and cutting injuries around 1 a.m. Sept. 5 in the area of Swaps Street. Both men reported their injuries separately and were uncooperative with police, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Detectives, however, later confirmed both men — 36-year-old Shaun Kincade and 25-year-old Serafim Aguilar — were in a fight, according to police.
Police believe Kincade may have been armed with a knife and Aguilar was armed with a “Katana-style sword,” Joseph said.
Kincade denied having a knife during the fight, police said.
Officers said the violence appears to have centered around Kincade’s wallet. Kincade believed Aguilar had stolen his wallet on Sept. 4 at Maria’s Taco Shop in Merced. The following night, Kincade and his girlfriend were “smoking methamphetamine and set out to find” Aguilar.
“They found (Aguilar) sitting in a car outside of his apartment,” Joseph said. “So (Kincade) went up to the driver door and began striking it with his backpack causing it to shatter while accusing the guy of having his wallet.”
According to police, Aguilar apparently had the sword in the car and “grabbed it to defend himself.”
“He got out of his car and said (Kincade) was swinging the knife at him so he used the sword in an act of self-defense and struck (Kincade) on his head,” police said.
Kincade suffered a “very serious, deep laceration to his head,” but is expected to recover, Joseph said.
No weapons have been found and neither man has been arrested, officers confirmed.
Atwater police said they will ask the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to review the case and consider filing criminal charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6394. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
