Watch the recovery of Thai students’ bodies from Kings River canyon

More Videos 2:06 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss Pause 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:47 Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:49 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci 1:28 'We gotta improve': Brian Hoyer's press conference after 49ers' loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team recovered the bodies of two Thai students after Pakapol Bhakapon Chairatnathrongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, crashed into the Kings River in July. The team had to delay the recovery until the flow of the river decreased. The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team recovered the bodies of two Thai students after Pakapol Bhakapon Chairatnathrongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, crashed into the Kings River in July. The team had to delay the recovery until the flow of the river decreased. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team recovered the bodies of two Thai students after Pakapol Bhakapon Chairatnathrongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, crashed into the Kings River in July. The team had to delay the recovery until the flow of the river decreased. Fresno County Sheriff's Office