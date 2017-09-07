Singer and songwriter Kid Rock performs in May in Somerset, Wis. The rocker on Wednesday again attacked former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during a concert in Michigan for kneeling during the national anthem.
Kid Rock lets loose at Colin Kaepernick in another mid-concert rant

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 07, 2017 11:51 AM

Kid Rock unleashed another profane rant Wednesday at former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a Grand Rapids, Mich., concert.

In a profanity-laced speech between songs at a podium marked “United States of ‘Merica,” Kid Rock dismissed accusations of racism and blasted those who “take a knee or sit” during the national anthem.

Kaepernick, who is currently unsigned after leaving the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent after last season, knelt on the sidelines while the national anthem played before games to protest police violence and social injustice.

Kid Rock, who backs President Donald Trump, stopped mid-song at an Iowa State Fair concert in August to say “f--- Colin Kaepernick. The conservative rocker, born Robert James Ritchie, has toyed with the idea of running for the U.S. Senate from Michigan.

The National Action Network Detroit chapter has demanded Detroit’s new arena cancel Kid Rock’s shows next week. It plans to protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

