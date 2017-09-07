She dropped her car off at the shop. Then she saw it zoom past on the street.

When Mari Agredano-Quirino spotted her husband’s limited edition 2010 Camaro Indy 500 pace car blasting past her on the road minutes after she’d dropped it off for repairs, she didn’t waste a moment.
Agredano-Quirino followed the car to a fast food drive-through, where she gave a shocked mechanic behind the wheel a tongue-lashing – all captured on a video she posted to Facebook.
In the post, Agredano-Quirino says she and her husband dropped the car off at a Chevrolet dealership in Montebello, Calif., near Los Angeles, on Friday for routine maintenance. On the way to lunch afterward, she and her husband saw his car – reportedly one of fewer than 200 in the U.S. – speed past.
“He was going so fast, we couldn’t even catch up,” Agredano-Quirino writes.
They caught up to the car in a fast-food drive-through, where Agredano-Quirino approached the surprised technician behind the wheel with video rolling. The technician first denies it’s her car, then claims to be taking it for a test drive. He finally backs out of the drive-through to escape her angry questioning.
Agredano-Quirino says in her post that she and her husband returned to the dealership to confront the manager. She told KTLA that the dealership apologized after she posted the video online.
Comments