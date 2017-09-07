Someone left red balloons tied to sewer grates in Lititz Borough, Penn., mimicking the calling card of a homicidal, sewer-dwelling clown in Stephen King’s “It.” A film adaptation of the horror novel opens Friday.
Someone left red balloons tied to sewer grates in Lititz Borough, Penn., mimicking the calling card of a homicidal, sewer-dwelling clown in Stephen King’s “It.” A film adaptation of the horror novel opens Friday. Lititz Borough Police Department
Someone left red balloons tied to sewer grates in Lititz Borough, Penn., mimicking the calling card of a homicidal, sewer-dwelling clown in Stephen King’s “It.” A film adaptation of the horror novel opens Friday. Lititz Borough Police Department

Homepage

Teen takes credit for red ‘It’ balloons that ‘terrified’ police

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:18 AM

LITITZ, Pa.

A girl says she and her friends are behind the red balloons found tied to sewer grates in a small Pennsylvania town, not a homicidal clown.

Seventeen-year-old Peyton Reiff tells PennLive.com the girls were trying to scare their friends in Lititz after seeing a trailer for the upcoming movie “It.”

A red balloon is the calling card of Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling, child-eating clown in Stephen King’s novel-turned-movie.

Reiff says the teens were surprised at how much attention the prank got after the local police made a playful post on Facebook, saying they were “completely terrified” to remove the balloons.

Reiff says they will meet with the department for a “funny follow up,” but says they are not being punished.

A certain movie is coming to theaters in two days, and a local prankster took it upon themselves to promote the...

Posted by Lititz Borough Police Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase

Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase 2:44

Watch woman slip cuffs, speed away in police car and lead officers on 23-minute, 100 mph chase
Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars 0:19

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars
Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

View More Video