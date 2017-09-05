Two airlifted from Yosemite after tree branch falls on car

An adult and a child were airlifted from Yosemite National Park after a tree branch fell on the car they were in, park officials said Tuesday.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday as four people visiting the park were pulled in the car on Big Oak Flat Road between Crane Flat at the tunnel, according to Park Ranger Jamie Richards. Richards said it was “very windy” in Yosemite Valley at the time.
A park forestry crew has been trimming tree branches in the area since the incident, Richards added.
