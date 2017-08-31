Rescuers brave raging Texas floodwaters to save dog in dramatic video

Volunteers brave raging floodwaters near Lumberton, Texas, to rescue a trapped dog in a dramatic viral video posted online.
The video, posted Monday by Kavan Wise, shows a man in a red shirt wading through rushing water to pull the black-and-white dog from a tree. Once he has the dog, other volunteers pull them both to safety using a line secured to the man.
“Grab him! Grab him!” shouts one of the rescuers.
Wise’s video had been viewed more than 268,000 times as of Thursday morning.
Casey Frederick later posted to Twitter thanking the rescuers for saving the dog, named Bandit.
Bandit singing the blues. Lol #Bandit #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/kstrJvXyPZ— CaseyFrederick (@CaseyDFrederick) August 30, 2017
Frederick said on Twitter that Bandit’s collar had gotten stuck in a tree as the dog tried to follow teens riding ATVs across a flooded bridge to deliver groceries.
In Houston, rescues continued apace. The fire department planned a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes. Assistant Fire Chief Richard Mann said rescuers would ensure that no one is left behind in the floodwaters.
Farther east, Beaumont and Port Arthur struggled with rising water after being pounded with what remained of the weakening storm.
The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31, including six family members – four of them children – whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
