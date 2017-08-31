Rescuers brave raging Texas floodwaters to save dog in dramatic video

More Videos 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address Pause 1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 1:30 A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:06 Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 1:01 Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:38 Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.” Chambers County Sheriff's Office via Storyful