Rescuers brave raging Texas floodwaters to save dog in dramatic video

More Videos

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pause
Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:06

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

Painters rock Modesto 2:03

Painters rock Modesto

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

  • Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

    Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.” Chambers County Sheriff's Office via Storyful
Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.” Chambers County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

Homepage

Rescuers brave raging Texas floodwaters to save dog in dramatic video

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 31, 2017 8:24 AM

Volunteers brave raging floodwaters near Lumberton, Texas, to rescue a trapped dog in a dramatic viral video posted online.

The video, posted Monday by Kavan Wise, shows a man in a red shirt wading through rushing water to pull the black-and-white dog from a tree. Once he has the dog, other volunteers pull them both to safety using a line secured to the man.

“Grab him! Grab him!” shouts one of the rescuers.

Wise’s video had been viewed more than 268,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Casey Frederick later posted to Twitter thanking the rescuers for saving the dog, named Bandit.

Frederick said on Twitter that Bandit’s collar had gotten stuck in a tree as the dog tried to follow teens riding ATVs across a flooded bridge to deliver groceries.

In Houston, rescues continued apace. The fire department planned a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes. Assistant Fire Chief Richard Mann said rescuers would ensure that no one is left behind in the floodwaters.

Farther east, Beaumont and Port Arthur struggled with rising water after being pounded with what remained of the weakening storm.

The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31, including six family members – four of them children – whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  