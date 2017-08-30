Morgan Freeman spotted filming in San Francisco

Actor Morgan Freeman was spotted filming scenes for an upcoming National Geographic series Monday and Tuesday in San Francisco.
August 30, 2017

Actor Morgan Freeman was in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday filming an upcoming National Geographic series.

Freeman, who won an Academy Award for “Million Dollar Baby,” showed up Tuesday on Market Street, reports The San Francisco Chronicle. His production had permits from the city to film at City Hall, the Haight, the Castro and along Market Street on Monday and Tuesday.

“The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman” will consist of six hour-long episodes, each tackling topics such as love, belief, power, war, rebellion and freedrom, reports Variety. The series has been scheduled for a fall 2017 premiere on the National Geographic cable television channel.

