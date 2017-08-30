Morgan Freeman spotted filming in San Francisco

Actor Morgan Freeman was in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday filming an upcoming National Geographic series.
Freeman, who won an Academy Award for “Million Dollar Baby,” showed up Tuesday on Market Street, reports The San Francisco Chronicle. His production had permits from the city to film at City Hall, the Haight, the Castro and along Market Street on Monday and Tuesday.
“The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman” will consist of six hour-long episodes, each tackling topics such as love, belief, power, war, rebellion and freedrom, reports Variety. The series has been scheduled for a fall 2017 premiere on the National Geographic cable television channel.
Best thing about seeing Morgan Freeman filming live on Market St SF is how many people say 'That man is God' pic.twitter.com/4oK46zKRe2— g.i.l.l.y (@gillyarcht) August 29, 2017
Also here he is getting his makeup touched up. pic.twitter.com/o76a0Z0fpz— Michelle, Anti-Nazi (@ninox_morpork) August 29, 2017
I had a real life awkward encounter with Morgan Freeman and ruined a good 4 takes of National Geographic San Francisco today— SF's Scapegoat (@QuinKirweiner) August 30, 2017
Hey Morgan Freeman pic.twitter.com/vYPjn8lH9D— aaronhoff (@aaronhoff) August 29, 2017
