Yosemite offers tips on how to better enjoy the area

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Opossom goes for swim at Folsom Aquatic Center, gets stuck in drain, finally rescued Pause 1:26 Tour Yosemite National Park gateway communities on your next visit 2:06 Meet Gwendolyn, the chocolate-chip cookie eating pet alligator 1:05 Why Modesto City Schools is giving all high school students laptops 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 1:26 Family suffering after son killed in armed robbery in southeast Fresno 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:58 Car Pulled From Modesto Canal After Crash 1:42 Merced deputies bust up indoor weed cultivation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more. Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park has posted a video to help visitors better experience the natural attraction. Among the park’s ideas for getting the most out of a trip to the area is to explore some of the gateway communities just outside the park for opportunities to horseback ride, fly-fish, mountain bike and more. Yosemite National Park