‘That was quick…’ Scaramucci’s exit sparks confusion, comedy online

One commenter suggested installing a revolving door at the White House.
News on Monday that Anthony Scaramucci had lost his job as White House communications chief after a brief, but tumultuous, 10-day tenure inspired head-shaking and biting humor online.
Dancing With the Stars roster is getting full. Spicer, Priebus, and Scaramucci are gonna have to compete as a trio, "The Trumpeteers".— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 31, 2017
I told you .@JohnBerman, Reince and Scaramucci were Itchy and Scratchy all along.— Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) July 31, 2017
But Scaramucci also had some supporters.
I liked #Scaramucci so you won't find me dissing him on social media. He was a real guy.— Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) July 31, 2017
I hope things work out for him in the future.
Comments