White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks back to the West Wing of the White House in Washington and his followed by members of the media Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais The Associated Press

‘That was quick…’ Scaramucci’s exit sparks confusion, comedy online

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 31, 2017 11:59 AM

One commenter suggested installing a revolving door at the White House.

News on Monday that Anthony Scaramucci had lost his job as White House communications chief after a brief, but tumultuous, 10-day tenure inspired head-shaking and biting humor online.

But Scaramucci also had some supporters.

