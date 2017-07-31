Want to be a scientist for the day? NASA wants your help during the solar eclipse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Learn more about NASA's call for citizen eclipse scientists Pause 0:29 Amazon delivery driver caught throwing packages up driveway 1:40 Watch rookie firefighter rescue dog from the water 2:51 Inmates shoot video of their own escape from a California prison 0:31 Ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one 3:51 Woman on comforting crying boy on transatlantic flight: It's not like I had a plan 1:20 Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth 0:55 This fire destroyed more than 20 boats in marina 2:40 See Aurora police honor movie theater shooting victims on fifth anniversary 3:16 48 years later: A look back at the moon landing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On Aug. 21, the U.S. will experience a historic solar eclipse, which will leave 14 states in night-like darkness for two minutes. NASA is asking for the help of those watching the eclipse in collecting environmental data during the eclipse. Rich Melnick NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

