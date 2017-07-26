Teen who streamed crash, sister's death charged with DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday morning filed charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI against Obdulia Sanchez, the teen driver accused of crashing her car while apparently live streaming.

Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, was killed when her older sister crashed the white Buick Century she was driving outside of Los Banos Friday evening. Jacqueline Sanchez, who authorities said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the back window of the car.

Her sister, Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was arrested at the scene of the crash Friday night on Henry Miller Road, north of Los Banos. She remained in custody Monday in Merced County on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter, according to booking records. CHP investigators did not disclose Sanchez’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

Sanchez will be arraigned by video at 1:15 p.m. in Merced Superior Court in Los Banos.

“The behavior demonstrated both prior to and after the incident, as documented by the defendant’s own recording, is disturbing and shocking,” said Harold Nutt, chief deputy district attorney. “The Merced County District Attorney’s Office will do everything in its power to see that justice is done in this matter.”

Nutt said the district attorney’s office hasn’t ruled out adding additional charges after further investigation.