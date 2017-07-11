Deputies make an arrest, take guns after 6 drive-by shootings in Merced County

After a string of six drive-by shootings in two weeks in Planada, Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday served multiple warrants to confiscate guns and make an arrest, officials said.
The past two weeks also saw numerous reports of shots fired, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and all six drive-by shootings are believed to be gang-related.
Andrew Guzman, 18, of Planada died after being shot during a gunfight between gang rivals on Carson Street, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last week.
Guzman was pronounced dead July 5 at a Modesto hospital, three days after he was shot in a car during a gunfight with rival gang members, Deputy Daryl Allen told the Sun-Star.
Some of the other shootings resulted in less serious injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office pulled deputies from other divisions to aid with the execution of search warrants on three Planada homes, deputies said.
The investigation found three handguns and an illegal sawed-off shotgun from known gang members, according to deputies. Investigators arrested Stephon Graham, 27, of Planada, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and for involvement in a criminal street gang.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 209-385-7472.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments