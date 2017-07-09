Rosa Dominguez, 19, won a combined $655,555 on two California Lottery scratchers in the same week.
July 09, 2017

Jackpot! And … jackpot? California teen hits it big twice in one week.

By Don Sweeney

Think you’re lucky? A California teenager just hit the jackpot twice in one week.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, stopped in Paso Robles on her way home from Arizona and bought a few Scratchers tickets, reports the California Lottery. One, a $5 Power 5 ticket, yielded the $555,555 top prize.

“I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” Dominguez said. A few days later, still reeling, she visited a gas station in Greenfield, Monterey County, and bought a single $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher ticket.

That one yielded the $100,000 top prize.

Dominguez told the California Lottery she plans to go shopping and buy a new car with her winnings.

