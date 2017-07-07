Veteran Merced Supervisor announces retirement after nearly 30 years on the Board

The longest serving member of the Merced County Board of Supervisors announced his retirement Friday.
Westside Supervisor Jerry O’Banion, 71, will retire in 2018 at the end of his seventh term, according to a news release.
Since 1990, O’Banion represented Westside communities, including Dos Palos, Los Banos, Midway, Santa Nella, South Dos Palos and Volta.
In the statement released late Friday, the Dos Palos native said it was “an honor and the privilege of a lifetime” to represent the community in which he grew up.
He served on the Dos Palos City Council from 1980 to 1990, and as mayor from 1987 to 1990.
O’Banion is part-owner of O’Banion Ranches.
O’Banion said he will stay active in the community after his retirement.
We will have more on this story later.
Comments