Massive blaze in Oakland near Lake Merritt destroys building under construction

More Videos 1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce Pause 1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 6:45 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6 1:26 UC Merced students worry as DACA ends 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 2:09 Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights 1:10 Knights Ferry cemetery project makes use of tractors, rakes ... and a jazz band 1:10 Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Massive fire breaks out at Oakland construction site Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that enveloped a building under construction in Oakland, CA on July 7. Residents in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate. Part of the building collapsed onto the street. No injuries were reported. Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that enveloped a building under construction in Oakland, CA on July 7. Residents in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate. Part of the building collapsed onto the street. No injuries were reported. Twitter/Diana Rouge via Storyful

