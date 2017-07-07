At 14, she was told to hide her baby bump and switch schools. Her shaming wasn’t unique

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Sheriff Department responds to biker fight Pause 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 1:49 Inaugural Celtic and Renaissance festival at Modesto's Graceada Park 2:03 Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 1:19 Man badly burned in apparent hash oil explosion Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Graciela Pacheco fights to be the best she can for herself and her daughter. Pacheco got pregnant at 14 and says administrators encouraged her to leave her middle school, G Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Graciela Pacheco fights to be the best she can for herself and her daughter. Pacheco got pregnant at 14 and says administrators encouraged her to leave her middle school, G Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee