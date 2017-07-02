People hug during a rally held to encourage Congress to impeach President Donald Trump at Sasscer Park in Santa Ana on Sunday.
People hug during a rally held to encourage Congress to impeach President Donald Trump at Sasscer Park in Santa Ana on Sunday. CIndy Yamanaka The Orange County Register via AP

July 02, 2017 5:49 PM

California marchers call for impeachment of President Trump

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Demonstrators hoisting signs and chanting anti-Donald Trump slogans marched through downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach the president.

The Los Angeles march was one of several similar gatherings Sunday across California, including at the State Capitol, and the nation.

Organizers say they believe the president has violated the U.S. Constitution and obstructed justice.

One banner called the president an “Illegitimate Corrupt Puppet.”

Marcher John Meranda tells the Los Angeles Times he has attended five recent anti-Trump marches. The 56-year-old says he’s most recently frightened by the Republican proposal to cut billions of dollars from the Medicaid program.

A smaller group of pro-Trump protesters gathered nearby outside Los Angeles police headquarters. The Trump supporters say they’re unconcerned about allegations that Trump tried to thwart an FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A couple hundred people were estimated to have turned out for the march in Sacramento on Sunday. There were also a few Trump supporters, Fox 40 reported. Some of the local signs and slogans included “Illegitimate” and “Tinkle, tinkle little czar, Putin put you where you are.”

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.

