July 02, 2017 7:56 AM

Facebook's solar-powered drone lands gracefully in Arizona

The Associated Press
YUMA, Ariz.

A solar-powered drone backed by Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg has quietly completed a test flight in Yuma after an earlier attempt ended with a crash landing.

The Yuma Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2stsNUM ) the drone's second flight was completed last month at Yuma Proving Ground.

The drone flew with hundreds more sensors, new spoilers and a horizontal propeller stopping system to help it better land after the crash in December.

Zuckerberg's long-term plan for the drone, called Aquila, is to have it and others provide internet access to 4 billion people around the world who are currently in the dark.

The drone flew for an hour and 46 minutes. Zuckerberg says his team gathered loads of data to help optimize the drone's efficiency.

