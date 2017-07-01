Los Banos police bust illegal fireworks vendor, review fireworks rules

Scratch Facebook off the list of ways to get around illegal fireworks regulations.
The Los Banos Police Department’s Code Enforcement Division received a tip Tuesday that a local illegal fireworks vendor was using Facebook advertisements to sell its product, according to a news release.
Police tracked down an adult female, who was issued a citation and fined $1,250.
“This year the police department will take a zero-tolerance stance against illegal fireworks,” the release states. “Those caught using or in possession of these devices can expect citations with hefty fines attached.”
The police department is investigating similar local online illegal vendors, according to the release.
Police are also asking residents to follow fireworks regulations. That includes only lighting fireworks with the “safe and sane logo” within city limits.
Those fireworks are allowed between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. from July 1 through July 4. But you can’t discharge fireworks on public property.
The police department is also encouraging drivers to use extra caution on roadways this weekend, including designating a sober driver if consuming alcoholic beverages.
Questions about fireworks can be directed to the Code Enforcement Division at 209-827-2020, extension 141. Calls can also be made to the Los Banos Fire Department at 209-827-7025.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments