Paul George got traded and Twitter offered humor. Now fans ask, what’s next after OKC?

Paul George, the former Fresno State basketball star, ended up getting traded by the Indiana Pacers on Friday night – as requested.
But it wasn’t to any of the teams that George had been rumored to be joining, such as the Lakers, Cavaliers or Celtics.
George – one of the NBA’s top players – was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, swapped for guard Victor Oladipo and power forward Domantas Sabonis.
It started with this Tweet.
Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017
ESPN was so surprised, the network seemed suddenly in chaos.
So, @WindhorstESPN, what'd you think of the Paul George trade?— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 1, 2017
Windhorst: "Wheeeeeeeeeee!" pic.twitter.com/15ozs0LpZg
Twitter, as expected, promptly reacted in typically humorous Twitter fashion.
Thanks for the tweets reporting the "theft" of Paul George by @okcthunder.— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) July 1, 2017
Our investigative findings: totally legal & very savvy.
Paul George headed to the Thunder has everyone in OKC like... pic.twitter.com/znibLhrGoM— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2017
It’s funny, of course, as long as you’re not a Pacers fan.
Pacers fans looking at what they got for Paul George pic.twitter.com/A9BIdpfSrl— Legends (@LegendsofCH) July 1, 2017
BREAKING: Oklahoma Police have arrested Thunder GM Sam Presti after he was spotted robbing the Pacers blind pic.twitter.com/drqLiFuxq7— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 1, 2017
The trade certainly will make George’s new teammate Russell Westbrook happy.
Paul George is now a member of the OKC Thunder. Westbrook's week keeps getting better! pic.twitter.com/TsDIxdBWBq— Champs Sports (@champssports) July 1, 2017
Westbrook just spent his first season without Kevin Durant, who left last summer to join the Golden State Warriors and eventually won an NBA title.
Westbrook, however, averaged a triple double and won MVP.
So George has to be excited about teaming with an MVP. Right?
Live look at Paul George & Russell Westbrook @Yg_Trece & @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/lLmYlcDAcV— The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) July 1, 2017
Or are there ulterior motives in why George would be happy to go to Oklahoma City?
This fake Kobe Bryant account has an interesting take.
Paul George got a whole year to convince Westbrook to leave OKC for the Lakers lol— Kobe Bryant (@CountOn24) July 1, 2017
Many don’t believe George will remain in Oklahoma City beyond this upcoming season.
He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
See you in a year PG. #LakeShow— Darren Carr (@DCarr75) July 1, 2017
Magic Johnson to Paul George when he found out about the trade pic.twitter.com/sjEdqbVY8f— Butter (@HoePapi) July 1, 2017
Whether or not George sticks with the Thunder, some fans don’t believe the Pacers received enough in return for one of the best small forwards in the game.
PACERS: what will u give us for paul george— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 1, 2017
THUNDER: oladipo, sabonis an--
PACERS: deal
THUNDER: u don't want any draf--nvm call it in
Fireworks must be scarce in Indiana? Pacers traded PG13 for 4 sparklers, 5 smoke bombs and 6pk of firecrackers.— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 1, 2017
But, as George has learned, that’s life in the NBA.
George might’ve asked to be traded, but he still wanted to thank Pacers fans.
Thank them … from Los Angeles … that is.
But that’s how pro sports is sometimes.
Just ask former Fresno State star Derron Smith, who’s in the NFL.
This NBA sh*t is crazy— Derron Smith (@D_SmithFS) July 1, 2017
