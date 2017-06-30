Former Fresno State star Paul George was traded from the Indiana Pacers on Friday, according to reports. But it wasn’t the Lakers, Cavs or Celtics that George ended up joining. It was the Oklahoma City Thunder.
June 30, 2017 10:02 PM

Paul George got traded and Twitter offered humor. Now fans ask, what’s next after OKC?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

Paul George, the former Fresno State basketball star, ended up getting traded by the Indiana Pacers on Friday night – as requested.

But it wasn’t to any of the teams that George had been rumored to be joining, such as the Lakers, Cavaliers or Celtics.

George – one of the NBA’s top players – was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, swapped for guard Victor Oladipo and power forward Domantas Sabonis.

It started with this Tweet.

ESPN was so surprised, the network seemed suddenly in chaos.

Twitter, as expected, promptly reacted in typically humorous Twitter fashion.

It’s funny, of course, as long as you’re not a Pacers fan.

The trade certainly will make George’s new teammate Russell Westbrook happy.

Westbrook just spent his first season without Kevin Durant, who left last summer to join the Golden State Warriors and eventually won an NBA title.

Westbrook, however, averaged a triple double and won MVP.

So George has to be excited about teaming with an MVP. Right?

Or are there ulterior motives in why George would be happy to go to Oklahoma City?

This fake Kobe Bryant account has an interesting take.

Many don’t believe George will remain in Oklahoma City beyond this upcoming season.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Whether or not George sticks with the Thunder, some fans don’t believe the Pacers received enough in return for one of the best small forwards in the game.

But, as George has learned, that’s life in the NBA.

George might’ve asked to be traded, but he still wanted to thank Pacers fans.

Thank them … from Los Angeles … that is.

But that’s how pro sports is sometimes.

Just ask former Fresno State star Derron Smith, who’s in the NFL.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

