Trying to drive east through Yosemite? Tioga Pass opens Thursday

The Tioga Pass Road, Highway 120 through Yosemite National Park, will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, weather conditions permitting, park officials said Tuesday.
The road was closed Nov. 16 because of weather conditions.
Opening the pass allows motorists to travel between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mammoth area via Yosemite. Highway 120 goes to Lee Vining and Mono Lake on the east side of the Sierra.
This year’s opening is tied for second-latest since 1980. In 1983, the 9,943-foot elevation pass opened on June 29, according to Yosemite National Park records.
The latest opening since 1980 was in 1995 when the pass opened on June 30, park records show.
