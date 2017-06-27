Tioga Pass opened June 18, 2011 after record amounts of snow.
Tioga Pass opened June 18, 2011 after record amounts of snow. Oakhurst File Photo
Tioga Pass opened June 18, 2011 after record amounts of snow. Oakhurst File Photo

Homepage

June 27, 2017 4:47 PM

Trying to drive east through Yosemite? Tioga Pass opens Thursday

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

The Tioga Pass Road, Highway 120 through Yosemite National Park, will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, weather conditions permitting, park officials said Tuesday.

The road was closed Nov. 16 because of weather conditions.

Opening the pass allows motorists to travel between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mammoth area via Yosemite. Highway 120 goes to Lee Vining and Mono Lake on the east side of the Sierra.

This year’s opening is tied for second-latest since 1980. In 1983, the 9,943-foot elevation pass opened on June 29, according to Yosemite National Park records.

The latest opening since 1980 was in 1995 when the pass opened on June 30, park records show.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father

Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father 2:44

Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father
This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 2:58

This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now
What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos