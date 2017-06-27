He attacked a Los Banos woman with a wrench, police say. This is how he was caught

Thanks to a Facebook tipster, the Los Banos police found a man they said brutally attacked a woman with a wrench earlier in the week, officers said Tuesday.
Detectives said they identified Rigoberto Estrada, 21, of Los Banos as the suspect who struck a woman at least 15 times with a crescent wrench in an attack at a business in the 1200 block of East Pacheco Boulevard on June 18.
A Facebook follower called police after they posted the man’s image and asked for help to identify him on Monday, police said.
Detectives found Estrada at his job in Los Banos and took him into custody without incident, police said. The 21-year-old has been cooperative with detectives, police said.
Officers said, based on an interview with Estrada, the man intended to sexually assault the 57-year-old woman he attacked. Surveillance footage showed Estrada repeatedly striking the woman in the face and head with the wrench, police said.
The victim managed to disarm Estrada and injure him, police said, causing him to flee.
The woman was treated for her injuries and later released from Memorial Hospital Los Banos, police said.
Estrada was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. He’s being held in lieu of $500,000 in bail, according to jail records.
Police thanked the Facebook tipster.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments